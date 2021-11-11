The event will be celebrated from November 26 to November 28 for its ninth anniversary.
Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, November 11, 2021 ̶ One of the British Virgin Islands’ most popular annual culinary events is making a strong comeback this year. The Anegada Lobster Festival is getting ready to welcome foodies from the BVI, the Caribbean and international destinations, to the island of Anegada from November 26 to November 28, 2021.
Part of the activities roster for the annual BVI Food Fête, the Anegada Lobster Festival is designed as a scavenger hunt that encourages its attendees to explore various restaurants and attractions in Anegada and sample a variety of dishes featuring the island’s spiny lobster. The event is produced by the BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission and sponsored by Road Town Wholesale and CCT Global Communications.
According to Director of Tourism Clive McCoy, “the Anegada Lobster Festival will kick off BVI Food Fête 2021. There will be 10 participating restaurants, live entertainment, exciting excursions, opportunities to win prizes and of course, tantalizing lobster dishes. Our restaurants have gotten quite creative this year and will showcase dishes such as curried lobster, jerk lobster, lobster beignets, lobster fritters, and lobster quesadilla, to name a few. One of the restaurants will even feature vanilla lobster ice-cream!”
“We are thrilled to welcome our residents and visitors back to Anegada and the BVI for this event. We will have more details available soon, but we want food fans to save the date and come to the BVI to join us in person this year,” Mr. McCoy added.
A new BVI Food Fête event dubbed Jost Van Dyke Fish & Fungi Frenzy, is set for Thursday, December 30, 2021. That event will have a similar format to the Anegada Lobster Festival, encouraging patrons to restaurant and bar hop around Jost Van Dyke, sampling a variety of mouth-watering fish dishes, while exploring the island.
Visitors arriving in the BVI will need to fly to Tortola and cross to Anegada via ferry or book a private air charter directly to the island. While most accommodations on Anegada are sold out, other options include staying overnight in Virgin Gorda or Tortola and commuting by ferry or boat or air charter or chartering a sailboat or motor yacht to spend the weekend in Anegada.
For additional information about these activities visit bvifoodfete.com. For general information on the British Virgin Islands, including travel protocols, visit bvitourism.com or contact the BVI Tourist Board office in Puerto Rico at (787) 721-2525, bvi@prlinksco.com or the BVI Tourist Board’s Facebook page in Spanish, Islas Vírgenes Británicas.
