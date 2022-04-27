Contrary to first impressions, when Celina Nogueras hears the term “jeva” (a babe, in English) she immediately thinks of an empowered woman, a self-confident women that is used to taking decisions and feels comfortable leading.
“Most of the time, the notion that a ‘jeva’ is just an attractive woman, and nothing else, is generally accepted, even by women, without realizing it is not flattery but a form of diminishing them,” said Nogueras, a successful businesswoman and founder of the “Jefas y Jevas” (Bosses and Babes) podcast.
Launched in 2019, the podcast strives to financially empower women, particularly businesswomen, based on Nogueras’ own personal and professional experiences in the process of developing her own business, Muuaaa Design Studio, a design and branding agency. Nogueras admitted the podcast got started in a “somewhat organic fashion” and its contents and recommendations are based in her way to invoicing $1 million a year in her agency.
“The recommendations I make are based on the actions and changes I have done myself personally and professionally. I can communicate these because I relate to those actions, and I communicate that,” Nogueras said while recalling a previous event she had attended to and feeling “as if the speaker was talking to someone else.” It is her contention that women need to be addressed directly so they can relate to actions that are being proposed to them.
Convinced that women must know what to do with their money, Nogueras not only offers advice on how to invest in the stock market, or in real estate, but also bring other successful businesswomen into her podcast to share her experiences “in their journey to the $1 million mark in their businesses.”
A Challenge
“Among the people who follow the podcast there is a strong core of women between 35 and 55 year-olds, professionals, business owners and/or who want to start a business. This is a very interesting segment… they do have money, but they don’t know what to do to multiply it,” Nogueras said.
According to the podcaster, some of her followers don’t know how the device a strategy to save money.
“You would be amazed of how many people have no idea of what are their regular expenses. These are the women who go to the supermarket, to Costco, to Walgreens without a groceries list… they go with their children and they end up buying what they don’t need, and then some more,” she added.
With that in mind, Nogueras developed last January what she call the “Savings Challenge,” a month long savings program that encourage women to organize their personal finances so they could save a predetermine amount of money from $500 to $1,500 in that four week period. According to her, the challenge was so successful that 90 percent of those who participated, reported that had met their savings goal. The second edition of the Savings Challenge is set to start on May, but participants will be challenged to save for a period of three months. The amounts would the same as January: $500, $1,000 and $1,500 per month.
“Throughout the challenge, participants will be receiving information on which are the best kind of savings account, the best interest rates and investment strategies via webinars, worksheets, WhatsApp alerts…,” Nogueras explain.
One of Nogueras goals now is the creation of an investment fund for women so they can have a seed capital to start up their businesses.
“Financial independence is the ultimate form of empowerment for women,” argued Nogueras, who refuses to consider herself as an influencer. “I didn’t start this because I wanted to start a business. I want to let others know about my experience and let them take whatever may be useful for them.”
