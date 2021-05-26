Beautiful fruit platters are all the rage and incorporating a theme into your platter makes the table feel fresh and fun! Try these tips and tricks for making the best-themed fruit platters, especially coming into the height of the summer season.
Colors
1. Rainbow
Fruit trays are basically tangible, edible (and delicious!) rainbows anyway - why not give that rainbow a form? Start with your reds - sliced strawberries, watermelon and whole cherries. Move to oranges with, well, oranges! Then pineapple and banana for yellow, honeydew melon and kiwi slices for green, and blueberries, blackberries, and plums to get into the blue/indigo realm. Build out your rainbow fruit platter in an arch and set a platter of something white at each end for the clouds. We like bowls of vanilla yogurt or whipped cream.
2. Sunset
Who doesn’t love the warm, calm colors of a sunset? Bring these into your fruit platter with slices of pineapple, mango, papaya, nectarines, blood oranges, grapes, raspberries and strawberries. Arrange in waves for an organic, sunset tableau.
3. Cool Colors
Cool colors evoke that feeling of a dip in the lake on a hot summer day. To get this feeling for your table, load your fruit tray with cool-colored fruits like blueberries, plums, blackberries, green and purple grapes, kiwis, pears and honeydew.
4. Sunshine
If you’re going for happy, vibrant table décor, use a sunny fruit platter for an added dose of energy. Arrange rays of cantaloupe, starfruit, Golden Delicious apples, and pears around a dish of pineapple rings to make your sun.
Character (Great for children!)
1. Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake and her berry-themed pals make a great fruit tray theme for a kid’s birthday party! Each character tray can have its namesake baked good in the center, surrounded by a healthy spread of the matching fruit! Choose from Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry Torte, Cherry Jam, Huckleberry Pie and Apple Dumpling.
2. Superman
Red, yellow and blue fruits make a perfect Superman-themed tray. Get specific and create the red S on a yellow background, then surround that with blue to fill the rest of your tray.
3. Spongebob
Those same yellow fruits mentioned in the sunshine theme above make the perfect base for Spongebob Squarepants. You can use coconut flakes or small dishes of vanilla yogurt for his eyes and a row of graham crackers at the bottom for his pants.
4. Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh is another children’s classic that makes a great fruit tray. Yellow, orange and red fruits come together to make Pooh’s iconic friendly face and little shirt. You can even add a pot of honey-lime dressing on the side for guests to drizzle over their DIY fruit salad.
Event
1. Picnic
If you’re taking a fruit tray to a picnic (or maybe hosting a socially-distant picnic in your backyard!) it’s best to think portable. Grapes and berries make excellent picnic fare, as do strawberries and watermelon slices. If your picnic is an adult affair, your picnic platter choices might do better to pair with cheese and wine, so think grapes and apples. Or, if you want to keep serving simple, you can load individual skewers with colorful cuts of fruit and lay them out on your tray for easy grab-and-go that won’t require serving utensils or sticky hands.
2. Tropical Vacation
Especially if you’ve felt stuck at home for a while, maybe you’d like to host a party with a tropical vacation theme - and nothing says vacation like a platter of tropical fruit! The key here is to go as “exotic” as possible and treat yourself and your guests to a fruit tray they’d only see at a beach or jungle resort. Try a combination of dragon fruit, guava, lychee, mango, kiwi, carambola (star fruit) and passionfruit - or use them to accent a larger tray of standard summer faves like watermelon and cantaloupe.
3. Fourth of July
Fourth of July fruit trays are fun and easy to build. Set up a rectangular tray with red stripes with strawberries, watermelon chunks, cherries or grapes, alternating with the white of sliced bananas or apples (or angel food cake!). Leave the upper left corner to fill with blueberries or blackberries, and dot with cut-out white stars if you’re feeling crafty.
Whatever your theme or event, a fruit tray brings a bit of festivity, freshness and a lot of color to the table!
