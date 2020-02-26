When José “Joe” A. Gómez started working at Bacardi in 1980, he would have never imagined that 40 years later he would be launching a special rum to honor his commitment and influence with one of the most prominent spirit distributors of the world. Nowadays, he shows the world his passion for Bacardi Rum as its master blender, responsible for the elaboration of the internationally renowned elixirs.
Gómez became part of the Bacardi family shortly after obtaining his bachelor’s degrees in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico, and Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica.
For seven years, he worked in the company’s Environmental Department, where he was part of the group that developed the anaerobic filter that treats the waste of carbon dioxide (CO2) that is used as fuel to operate the distillery. He also served as the laboratory manager of Analytical Technologies Inc., an environmental laboratory and subsidiary of the Bacardi corporation.
Gómez has been able to shine as the entity’s master blender at Casa Bacardi, the distillery in Cataño. His job responsibilities include the creation and development of new products, purchasing of raw materials, supervising the rum elaboration process and rectifying the product to ensure that it complies with the established parameters.
In a one-on-one with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Gómez explained that he will celebrate his 40th anniversary on Sept. 20, 2020. To commemorate his longstanding devotion to Bacardi, the company asked him to design a limited edition bottle containing his favorite blend of the rum variables they offer.
“[The result] is a rum that has two 10-year bases, and another base of 20 years. If you add up the bases, you have the years that I have worked for Bacardi,” he beamed, adding that this rum will be highly exclusive.
The master blender explained that he is currently thinking about how to approach the marketing tactic. Due to regulations, rums must be labeled with the minimum number of years in their bases. That is, an Añejo 8, for example, has a base that has been aged for eight years, but it could be blended with bases that are several years older.
“If you were to describe this [upcoming] rum, it would be a Reserve 10, or we could give it another name and say that it is up to 20. This means that one of its bases has been aged for up to 20 years, but we are not claiming the whole bottle,” he elaborated.
“Although it contains a component with enormous participation that has been aged for 20 years, you cannot claim 20 because it has younger components. But I didn’t [design this] over aging years, but because I based it off my personal favorites from Bacardi’s bases," he added.
Gómez recalled that “for many years,” Bacardi only offered white rum, known as Bacardi Carta Blanca or Superior; amber rum, or Bacardi Carta Oro; and Bacardi 8, whose lowest base was aged for eight years and was available only to the Bacardi family and close acquaintances. “Bacardi 8 was a family recipe. It was enjoyed by the family and those who make it, but it wasn’t commercially available,” he noted.
With Bacardi Reserva Limitada, a 12-year rum, Gómez and his team decided to fill the gap by providing differently aged varieties, such as Bacardi Añejo 4, which also included a spinoff that was made in a different type of barrel.
A Rum Powerhouse
Bacardi Limited offers a variety of products apart from rum, including more than 200 brands and labels. It is the world’s largest privately held, family-owned spirits company.
Although the company has its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda, the distillery in Puerto Rico produces between 85 and 86 percent of the Bacardi rum consumed globally. Because of Bacardi’s offer, and the multiple other rum distilleries on the island, Puerto Rico is regarded as the rum capital of the world.
“This plant in Cataño has about 146 direct employees, but between contractors and others, we are talking about more than 200 Puerto Rican workers,” Gómez said, adding that there are currently between 460,000 to 470,000 barrels of rum undergoing the aging process.
Gómez takes pride in this fact, noting that the company is able to provide quality spirits regardless of its mass-production scale.
“We may be a significantly large plant due to the fact that we supply the greatest percentage of the global market that Bacardi caters to, but that doesn’t mean that the different processes that comprise Bacardi’s entire development are not the same that were employed when the company was born; that hasn’t changed. Are we big? Yes… but the processes are exactly the same,” he added.
Despite Gómez’s esteemed presence in the company’s largest plant, he remains decidedly humble, repeatedly stating that his work is only made possible with the help of his team and the hundreds of people who keep Casa Bacardi running.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Gómez how it feels to travel around the globe and see people from a variety of cultural backgrounds enjoying the products that he envisioned. “There are no words to describe how I feel. It is absolutely incredible; there is no other way to say it,” he replied.
