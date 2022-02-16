Independent Senator José Vargas Vidot sought art as a means for personal expression that has evolved into form of physical and emotional healing.
“I was raised in Old San Juan. And whenever my mother went to the market, she used to leave me with [Rafael] Tufiño. I was really young then, and I couldn’t possibly realize he was a great artist… but the particular smell of oil on canvas and the realization of the harmonious organization of the colors always caught my attention,” Vargas Vidot said while recalling that growing up in poverty acted on him as a self-imposed limitation.
“Since the beginning, I thought that I couldn’t [make art], so I didn’t even dare to touch a brush,” he added.
But the grassroot activist turned senator did away with that after he met renowned Puerto Rican painter Antonio Martorell, while he was a professor at the Cayey Campus of the University of Puerto Rico. The relationship with the Master Artist put Vargas Vidot in contact with various artists that showed him how to “unlearn” all the misconceptions and prejudices he had about art.
One of those artists was Mildred Utroska, a Puerto Rican mother with a Polish last name, and self-taught artist.
Vargas Vidot recalls Mildred telling him she never studied painting, and that her teacher was cancer. “I am a person with cancer that has been able to get over the idea of loss searching for a way to deal with my own vulnerability because I am my daughters only support,” he recalled from his first meeting with artist.
After his meeting with Mildred, a cancer survivor that uses art as medicine and a means to live a healthy and productive life, Vargas Vidot decided to try his hand at art.
The Senator, who prior to his incursion in politics was the founder of “Iniciativa Comunitaria” a service and advocacy group in favor of the homeless, drug addiction and HIV victims, admits to the evident pun in the title of his art exhibit.
“‘Arte-sanar’ is not only about the healing powers of art, but also because I want to put an end to the idea that artisan work is lesser than art,” he pointed out as an indictment on the existing categorization between the artisan and the artist.
Vargas Vidot describes his work as “intuitive sentimental expressionism” with inclinations toward the abstract and admits he has had to fight against the “trivialization of abstract art.”
“There are some people who have discredited abstract art by making tutorials, and they look at it as if it is a matter throwing three blotches of paint and moving them around with a squeegee. That has no substance,” he sentenced.
Vargas Vidot characterizes his artwork as originating the emotions experiences and the mental state he is painting. Also, it is based on real stories, so it is impossible to reproduce. According to the artist, anyone looking at his painting shouldn’t try to decipher their meaning, but rather develop his or her own interpretation.
“Arte-sanar” exhibit will be until March 10, at the Antonio Fas Alzamora Art Gallery in the Senate wing of the Capitol Building.
