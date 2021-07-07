Want to take a great weekend break that is not too far from Puerto Rico? Check out the British Virgin Islands (BVI).
Kicking off its fifth edition, there’s still plenty of time to buy tickets for the two-day water sports celebration that takes place on July17 to July 18, 2021 at the Anegada Beach Club in Anegada, the BVI.
Like Puerto Rico and other islands in the Caribbean, the BVI is also emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and this event is a great opportunity to enjoy a weekend filled with sun, sea and relaxation, thanks to the Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival.
“After a year-long lockdown, we are thrilled to welcome visitors and residents alike for one of the most recognizable water sports festivals in the territory,” said Clive McCoy, director of the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board. “Still, we ask all guests to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 such as using hand sanitizer and social distancing. Overseas visitors who are fully vaccinated just need to bring a negative COVID-19 molecular or rapid test result taken five days prior to their arrival and proof of their vaccination status.”
According to Tommy Gaunt, the event’s producer and host, the fifth edition of the Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival will have an action-packed agenda featuring kitesurfing competitions, kitesurfing and stand-up paddle boarding downwind races, taster lessons, a variety of yoga and meditation classes, evening entertainment and lots of good vibes.
“The Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival aims to bring together a community of watermen and women in one of the most secluded kite spots in the world to enjoy the wind and waves,” Gaunt said. “If you’re new to watersports, the Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival offers introductory kiteboarding lessons and stand-up paddle boarding clinics to give you the support you need to get on the water. If you’re already kiting, you can enter one of our friendly competitions or explore the coast on an epic downwinder.”
Gaunt, who is also the founder of Tommy Gaunt Kitesurfing in Keel Point, Anegada, added that the festival will also feature off-the-water activities such as yoga, meditation, group meals and music.
The Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival is offering two types of tickets: one for the kite and paddling events, and wellness tickets for those who will not participate in the water sports events.
Tickets for the Anegada Kite & Paddle Festival are limited and must be purchased in advance through online booking site The Ticket Fairy. For more information about the festival, events, prices, and to purchase tickets, log on to: www.ticketfairy.com/event/anegada-kite-paddle-festival-2021.
Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands is an archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located in the north-eastern region of the Caribbean Sea. The BVI has long been hailed as the sailing capital of the world for its line-of-sight sailing, myriad boat charter options (bareboat, crewed, powered, traditional hoisted sail) and an array of experiences catering specially to yachties.
Anegada is the most northern island in the British Virgin Islands; it’s 15 mile coast lines of white sandy beaches and shallow blue waters makes it the most scenic watersports playground in the region, especially for kite boarders and paddlers alike.
