Today, Airbnb unveils a new curated collection of OnlineCooking Experiences hosted by Michelin-starred and world-renowned chefs.
This new collection of Cooking Experiences provides a peek behind the counter at the unique recipes and techniques of top rated chefs—and guidance to whip-up a gastronomic storm in your very own kitchen.
To kick-off the launch, award-winning chefs David Chang (Momofuku Restaurant Group), Edward Lee (610 Magnolia, Succotash and more), Claudette Zepeda, and Rōze Traore will each offer a Social Impact Online Cooking Experience.
All proceeds from Chang’s One Pot Deliciousness, Zepeda’s Cauliflower Torta Tacos and Lee’s Summer Grilling Experience, hosted at Maker’s Mark, will benefit Lee’s The LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which launches this month to help restaurants reopen after COVID-19 and to support small farmers in fixing the food supply chain. All proceeds from Traore’s Favorite Summer Recipes will benefit ABC Food Tours.
“As a chef we connect with our guests through our food, but we don't often have the chance to share and explore the stories behind dishes withdiners directly,” said Chang. “These Online Experiences give us the opportunityto do that, while paving the way for chefs from around the world to connect with guests virtually from afar.”
Guests can now gain unique access to Michelin-starred and top-rated chefs from their very own kitchen. Other Online Cooking Experiences launching today include:
· Roman Haute Cuisine with Cristina Bowerman (of Glass Hostaria in Rome, Italy)
· Brazil’s Finest Bites with Alberto Landgraf (of Oteque in Rio, Brazil)
· Marvel at Chef Ivan’s Soulful Meals with Iván Muñoz (of El Chirón in Madrid, Spain)
· Springtime Savours with Pascal Aussignac (of Club Gascon in London, United Kingdom)
· Secrets at Home with Giuseppe Ianotti (of Krèsios in Piedimonte Matese, Italy)
· Southern Italian Dishes with Paolo Gramaglia (of President in Amalfi Coast, Italy)
· Tasty Home Staples with Jonathan Benno (of Benno in New York, USA)
· Flavors from Down Under with Rishi Naleendra (of Cheek Bistro in Singapore)
· Mediterranean Seafood with Marc Favier (ofMarcore in Paris, France)
· Fresh Homemade Preserves with Brad Carter (of Carters of Moseley in Birmingham, UK)
· Food Pairings with Soo Ahn (of Bandof Bohemia in Chicago, USA)
· First Course Flavors with NicolaDinato (of Feva in Venice, Italy)
· Cook-Along with Michelin Trained Chef Anthea Stephenson (of WeCook in London, United Kingdom)
· Seasonal French Produce with Indra Carrillo Perea (of La Condesa in Paris, France)
· The World of High Kitchen
· Fermentations with Diego Guerrero (of DStage in Madrid, Spain)
· Countryside Cooking with Davide Pezzuto (of D.one in Montepagano, Italy)
· Sabores de Al-Ándalus with Paco Morales (of Noor in Cordoba, Spain)
· Fusion of Flavors with Joachim Koerper (of Eleven in Lisbon, Turkey)
· Global Contemporary Cuisine with Andrew Zimmerman (of Sepia in Chicago, USA)
· Secrets of a Michelin-starred Chef with Malcolm Lee (of Candlenut, Singapore, in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board)
· Meaty Italian Mains with Andrea Ribaldone (of Osteria dell'Arborina in Piedmont Countryside, Italy)
· Easy Dishes w/ Tastemade chef Frankie (of Struggle Meals, New York)
· Contemporary Seoul Cuisine with Jun Lee (of Soigné in Seoul, South Korea)
· Chef Gabriel’s Alsatian Modern Cuisine with Gabriel Kreuther (of Gabriel Kreuther in New York)
· Taste of Tuscany with Gaetano Trovato (of Arnolfo in Colle di Val d'Elsa, Italy)
· Zeal and simplicity of Japanese cuisine with Edson Yamashita (of Ryo Gastronomia in Sao Paulo, Brazil)
· Modern Mexican Cuisine with Roberto Ruiz (of Punto MX in Madrid, Spain)
Since launching Airbnb Online Experiences in April 2020, Food & Drink has soared in popularity as the most booked category of OnlineExperiences. Guests can view the full roster of Online Cooking Experiences hosted by award-winning chefs here, including a range of Michelin-starred chefs co-hosted by Take A Chef. For those interested in hosting an Online Experience, click here.
