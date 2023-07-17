With almost a year until Paris 2024, the childhood home of Baron Pierre de Coubertin has been transformed to take guests on a journey through time. For one night only guests will get the opportunity to immerse themselves in Olympic history in Château de Mirville, an iconic stop on the Olympic torch relay in 2024.

Built in the 16th century, Château de Mirville is where the young Coubertin developed a love of sports that would eventually inspire him to revive and evolve the ancient Olympic Games into the modern Games as we know them today. And on July 18, one night in the historic home – recently restored to its original grandeur with the support of the IOC and Airbnb’s Heritage and Local Tourism program – will be opened for a unique stay on Airbnb for €24* in honor of Paris 2024.

Jacques de Navacelle, Coubertin’s great grand-nephew, will host the stay and share tales of how the château inspired his illustrious forebear.

“Château de Mirville is considered by many as the birthplace of the modern Olympics Games. It is in this home that the seeds of a global sporting revolution were sown. It gives me great pleasure to welcome guests in our family home to celebrate the one-year countdown to Paris 2024”, Jacques de Navacelle, Host, and great grand nephew of Pierre de Coubertin.

“As a proud worldwide Paris 2024 partner and now Official Partner of the Olympic Torch Relay in France, we are honored to offer a truly unique experience in the historic Château de Mirville. Airbnb is dedicated to showcasing the rich diversity of France’s regions and the rich Olympic legacy of this special home will make for an inspiring stay,” said Emmanuel Marill, director of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

“What a joy it will be to have the opportunity to sleep in the mythical Château de Mirville, embarking on a genuine voyage through time in search of the origins of the modern Olympic Games! In Paris 2024, we are hosting the Games in a new era, but we also care deeply about traditions and history where we come from. Well done, Airbnb, and good luck to those who will try to live the experience!” said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.

About the stay

Château de Mirville is nestled deep in the Pays de Caux valley in Normandy, France. In the heart of the château, Coubertin’s private study has been transformed into a remarkable sporting suite that pays homage to the building’s legacy in the modern Olympic Games history. Guests who secure a booking will take a journey through time and Olympic greatness. Prepare to enjoy:

The opportunity to play with N.1 French professional tennis player Caroline Garcia on the grounds where one of the first games of lawn tennis was supposedly played in France, a private tour of the entire estate by your host, Coubertin’s great grandnephew, Jacques. A punt on the lake where Coubertin developed his love of rowing, followed by a picnic of French delicacies on a specially constructed floating pontoon, as well as, an immersion into the origins of the Olympics, including exclusive access to historic memorabilia such as Coubertin’s 1892 Olympic Manifesto, a personal document featuring the rings for the first time as originally sketched by Coubertin, and an original ticket from France’s first Games in 1900. There will also be a selection of items from the very latest IOC Olympic Collection named in honor of Pierre de Coubertin.

How to book

Guests may request to book this overnight stay on July 18, 2023 from 6:00 PM CET at airbnb.com/coubertin. The unique overnight stay will take place on July 26, 2023 and cost 24 euros*, in honor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Maximum occupancy is two persons. Guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from Château de Mirville, France.

Airbnb, official partner of Paris 2024 Torch Relay

Through this unique partnership, Airbnb Hosts will participate in the Torch Relay and act as local cultural ambassadors for the towns and villages they call home, celebrating the arrival of the Olympic Flame throughout its journey across the country.

More than half a million visitors are expected in France on Airbnb during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, trips that are expected to generate more than €1 billion for the French economy and nearly €86 million in gross income for Hosts in less populated communities according to a recent Deloitte study. With a community of Hosts representing more than 23,000 cities across France, a third of whom are in the least populated cities, Airbnb is dedicated to showcasing the rich diversity of France’s regions and spreading the long-term benefits of the Games throughout the country.