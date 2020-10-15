Welcoming the fall season, with cooler temperatures, the outdoors, and complying with all safety protocols, the restaurant at the AC Hotel San Juan-Condado by Marriott recently announced the premiere of its new seasonal menu.
Located on the rooftop of the AC Hotel, in the middle of Ashford Avenue, the Bar.C.Lona Rooftop has been characterized since its inception as a magical meeting point to share after work or on weekends. With its peculiar cocktail bar, which includes innovative drinks and even its own Bar.C.Lona beer, tapas and dishes have turned out to be the perfect complement to enjoy with friends, work colleagues or with family.
The new seasonal menu of "small plates" or tapas to share features the traditional sampler of mini cordon bleu, croquettes, fried cheese and platanutres, served with a special sauce. In addition, the new menu offers the alternative of a light pickled octopus that can be accompanied by delicious fries with herbs and a mixture of cheeses. Other specialties are the Manchego cheese and mushroom arancinis, the pulled pork quesadillas, the legendary chicken wings or the succulent beef sliders. Much sought after is the charcuterie and cheese plate, which includes different cold cuts of Serrano ham, salami and chorizo along with assorted cheeses.
Those looking for stronger dishes can opt for the fish tacos, the chicken sandwich on multigrain bread with mozzarella and pesto aioli, the chicken or shrimp fajitas or choose the flat bread pizza with chicken, pesto and red onions in pita bread. All dishes can be accompanied by the bar's exquisite cocktails, including Signature Gin & Tonic, Bar C. Lona Mule, Ultimate Old Fashioned, Paradisus and Burgundy Empire, among many others.
According to Cindy Aldea, sales and marketing director of the AC Hotel San Juan-Condado by Marriott, “our Bar.C.Lona Rooftop is the ideal place to go out to share in these times because it is an open place and outdoors, where we have managed to acclimatize the space following social distancing measures and complying with all disinfection and security protocols so that our clients and employees feel safe." Aldea added that the restaurant is even certified as complying with all the strict safety and health protocols by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.
During this time and also complying with the most recent executive order, the hours of operations of the Bar C. Lona Rooftop will be Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Bar.C.Lona Rooftop's Facebook page or call 787-827-7280.
