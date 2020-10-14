An expressive, agile and natural design, and the combination of refined power and technology at the service of the driver in an out-of-the-range sanctuary are just two of the features that stand out in the expressive and sophisticated Corsair, with which the Lincoln brand completes its luxury SUV line.
The new SUV, whose name is inspired by the Latin word “cursus” – meaning travel – provides travel comfort, thanks to its two rows of seats. It is designed to be spacious and offers the driver technology and different driving modes, to make each outing a relaxing and revitalizing experience at the same time.
The Lincoln Corsair features an artistic contour on the front sides, generating a curvature and relief with a line that glides from the ceiling in a sophisticated way. Its horizontal interior design provides visual calm to the hand-built space with carefully selected materials.
In terms of well-being and comfort, the Lincoln Corsair’s front seats offer 10 positions and memory lumbar support, while the second-row seats slide to offer extra legroom for occupants to enjoy more of any road trip, short or long.
To ensure a pleasant and quiet ride, Lincoln Corsair features a double-walled dashboard in the engine compartment, which provides an additional hearing barrier between occupants and the engine, as well as reducing cab vibration.
Another unique touch is the synchronic sounds that replace conventional electronic alerts to inform the driver about what’s going on in the vehicle. In addition, the audio system is one-of-a-kind with 14 Revel speakers for unmatched premium sound quality.
Additional technologies integrate seamlessly through SYNC 3—compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay—by connecting your mobile phone to the vehicle to access apps directly from an 8-inch touchscreen.
The Corsair offers connectivity services and intuitive technologies that enable its owners to create driving experiences at ease and is equipped with a number of driver assistance features known as Lincoln Co-Pilot360. The vehicle comes with two charged four-cylinder engine options, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission: Lincoln Corsair Select 2.0-liter and Lincoln Corsair Reserve 2.3-liter.
Superior ratings on its front crash prevention systems helped the all-new 2020 Lincoln Corsair qualify for a coveted “Top Safety Pick” award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair, a small luxury SUV, earned superior ratings for both its standard and optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention systems, and also earned an acceptable rating for its available curve-adaptive LED projector headlights.
The Corsair rounds out the brand’s portfolio of luxury SUVs, combining refined power and a confident, whisper-quiet ride that is uniquely Lincoln.
