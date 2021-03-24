As part of the celebration of “Earth Month,” environmental organizations in Puerto Rico are looking for 600 volunteers to be trained to participate in simultaneous underwater cleaning efforts on Saturday, April 10, in 15 beaches with reefs, reported Ana Trujillo, executive director of the Scuba Dogs Society (SDS).
“Limpieza a Fondo (Deep Cleaning) is a joint operation between sectors of the state and municipal government, private companies, nonprofit organizations, and the community in general, which aims to raise public awareness about the dire consequences of waste that reaches marine ecosystems like reefs,” said Trujillo, who is a marine biologist.
She explained that a maximum of 40 volunteers per coast will be activated, including captains of boats and volunteers in general, who must be previously registered and receive the required training in security, underwater cleaning protocol and data registration. The underwater cleaning will be carried out in the municipalities of San Juan, Vega Alta, Manatí, Aguadilla, Rincón, Isabela, Fajardo, Ceiba, Vieques, Culebra, Guánica and Mayagüez.
The event is authorized by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials), following the same health and safety standards successfully implemented by SDS during the International Coastal Cleanup last year.
Reefs are “an essential structure for the protection and conservation of our coasts and other ecosystems” in Puerto Rico by virtue of Act 72 of 2020, after the approval of House Bill 2308, authored by Reps. Joel Franqui Atiles and José Pérez Cordero. The bill’s explanatory memorandum stated that coral reefs provide essential coastal protection, estimated at $9 billion of investment in infrastructure, according to the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service. In addition, during the onslaught of Hurricane Maria in 2017, “the coral reef dissipated the energy of the storm surge by more than 90 percent” on the island’s coasts.
However, despite their contributions, the latest Global Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services report by the Intergovernmental Science and Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) revealed that 33 percent of the world’s coral reefs are at risk.
“During the 15 years that we have been monitoring the Isla Verde Reef, we have observed a huge amount of garbage of various types, especially plastic bags, cans, ‘porta-paks’ and bottles. Sadly, on three occasions we recorded dramatic situations that illustrate the dire impact of waste on marine life,” said Paco López-Mújica, a member of Arrecifes Pro Ciudad (Pro City Reefs).
“The first was a plastic bag that strangled a sea sponge. In the second, we found a crab tied with a rope. And in the third, a hawksbill turtle suffocated with plastic in its mouth. This is a serious problem and that is why we are going to collect underwater garbage,” he stated.
On each of the 15 coasts, teams of volunteers will be organized as follows: 15 divers, five snorkelers, five people with a board or kayak to carry garbage to shore, and 15 people on the shore to rescue trapped species in the trash and document removals before they are properly disposed of.
Trujillo underscored that due to the health controls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be groups composed of members of a single family or circle.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 10, starting at 8 a.m. Registration is available at scubadogssociety.org. Volunteers will be called upon to complete training on the respective jobs and how to document each finding through the Clean Swell mobile app.
The alliance for Deep Cleaning is made up of: 7 Quillas, AmandOcéano, Arrecifes Pro Ciudad, Basura Cero, Bio Strong, Bluetide Puerto Rico, CESAM, ClearWaters, Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico, DDB Latina, East Coast Water Taxi, Fundación Liberty, Garnier, Innovations, Lets Go Puerto Rico, Masters from the Sea, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Mother Flower Products, Para la Naturaleza, PROUCO Group, Rescate Playas Borinquen, Scuba Dogs, Scuba Dogs Society, Sea Grant, The Agua Viva Project, The House PR, Ticotove, the aforementioned municipalities, and the DRNA.
