The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) announced that the 2020 Puerto Rican and International Theater Festival, which includes the XIV International Biennial of Puppets in Puerto Rico, will be held online from November 14 to December 19, with broadcasts from the ICP's Facebook account from different stages across the island.
The varied theater show that was originally scheduled for last March had to be postponed and changed in format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This edition is dedicated to the late Puerto Rican writer René Marqués as the ICP's recognition in his centenary. Marqués is regarded as one of the most prolific and versatile Puerto Rican writers of the 20th century, his legacy permeated in academia and represented in different stages.
"La Carreta" (The Oxcart) and "La Víspera del hombre" (The Eve of Man) are among his most famous publications. He was a member of the artistic and literary group known as "La generación del 50" (The Generation of the 50s), and worked in the Education Division of the Community of Puerto Rico (DIVEDCO by its Spanish acronym).
"Directors have found new options to carry out their projects. Giving way to the exploration of spaces to transform the Festival into quality virtual content. Likewise, it has been an opportunity for the development of new original dramatic pieces," said Marcos Carlos Cintrón, director of the Performing-Musical Arts Program.
The Theater Festival will begin with the XIV International Biennial of Puppets of Puerto Rico on Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 am, with the opening and dedication acts to Manuel Morán from Teatro SEA, of the U.S. mainland, and the play 'El Proyecto Pura Belpré',' which will be broadcast by the ICP. The event will feature puppeteers from six countries: Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the United States, and the host, Puerto Rico.
The International Puppet Biennial will feature the transmission of the following works: 'Títeres en el Caribe Hispano,' by Manuel Morán; 'Circo de las Maravillas,' from El baúl de la fantasía of Colombia; 'Controversia en el Vecindario Rosa la cucaracha de la Loza,' produced by El Mundo de los Muñecos from Puerto Rico; 'La Casa Embrujada de Títeres Cotoprí,' from Venezuela; 'El mejor regalo de Daniel y sus muñecos,' from Puerto Rico; 'El Camarón Encantado,' by Teatros Sonrisitas from the Dominican Republic; 'Variaciones sobre Teatro Negro,' by Teatral Teokikixtli from Mexico, and Aesop's Fables by Teatro Nacional de Sobra Chinescas, among others.
The presentations will be broadcast Saturdays and Sundays until December 13. 'La Bienal de Títeres' (The Biennial of Puppets) is considered the oldest puppet event in Central America and the Caribbean. This edition is directed by Mario Donate with a production by Teatro Nacional de Sombras Chinescas (Shadow Play National Theater).
In addition, as part of the Festival, the recorded works will be presented from the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce and other alternative spaces, such as Inciertas del Taller of Otra Cosa; Here I am from Anilóm.; Mara tres veces… from Teatro Público, and Morbo Rico, by Daphne Apollón. Three of the projects will be available for virtual ticket purchase. This will encourage new economic models that help achieve the sustainability of productions with the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Festival will include an educational complement with a variety of themes and conversational formats. "La mirada de René Marqués," by Joe Lacomba, dramaturgy in Puerto Rico, and the role of women in Puerto Rican theater are some of the topics that will be discussed.
For more information about the 2020 Puerto Rican and International Theater Festival, send an email to teatros@icp.pr.gov.
Broadcast:
Saturday, November 14 | 10:30 a.m.
Opening and dedication to Manuel Morán
Teatro SEA, United States
Play: El Proyecto Pura Belpré
Documentary: Títeres en el Caribe Hispano (Puppets in the Hispanic Caribbean)
Manuel Morán
— — —
Sunday, November 15| 10:30 a.m.
El Baúl de la Fantasía, Colombia
Play: Circo de las Maravillas
Sergio Murillo
Magdalena Rodríguez
— — —
Saturday, November 28 | 10:30 a.m.
El Mundo de los Muñecos, Puerto Rico
Controversia en el vecindario
Rosa la Cucaracha de la Loza
— — —
Sunday, November 29 | 10:00 a.m.
Títeres Cotoprí, Venezuela
Play: La Casa embrujada
Pepe el ladrón
Puppeteer: Omar Torres
— — —
Saturday, December 5 | 10:00 a.m.
Company: Daniel y sus Muñecos, Puerto Rico
Play: El Mejor Regalo
Daniel Ocasio Roig
Jean Pierre Durieux Ocasio
— — —
Sunday, December 6 | 10:00 a.m
Teatro Sonrisitas, Dominican Republic
Play: El Camarón Encantado
Ernesto López
Dulce Elvira de los Santos
— — —
Saturday, December 12 | 10:00 a.m.
Teokikixtli Theater Co., Mexico
Variaciones Sobre Teatro Negro
— — —
Sunday, December 13 | 10:00 a.m.
National Theater of Sobra Chinescas
Fabulando: Fábulas de Esopo (Aesop's Fables)
Mario Donate
— — —
Saturday, November 28 | 8:00 p.m.
inciertas, Espectáculo Erosionado
Concept and direction: Teresa Hernández
Taller de Otra Cosa Inc.
Cast: Teresa Hernández and Miosoti Alvarado
— — —
Saturday, December 5 | 8:00 p.m.
Aquí estoy, Anilóm, Inc.
Direction: Jorge Rodulfo
Cast: Ernesto J. Concepción, Néstor Rodulfo, and Omar Torres
Vimeo $12.00
— — —
December 10-13
Thursday to Saturday | 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 6:00 p.m.
Mara tres veces…Teatro Público
Broadcast: https://www.teatropublicopr.org/mara-tres-veces
Artistic Direction: Heriberto Feliciano
Actor: Heriberto Feliciano
— — —
Saturday, December 19 | 8:00 p.m.
Morbo Rico, Daphne Apollón
Artistic direction: Lynnette Salas
Cast: Ricardo Álvarez, Lynnette Salas, Milca Alamo, Angela Giselle Elliston, and José Santos Ferrer
