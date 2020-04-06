Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Sunday evening stricter restrictions to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) during Holy Week.
Vázquez scheduled a press conference at 7:30 p.m., which began at 8:09 p.m., in which she informed that businesses shall be closed from Friday to Sunday, including some types of establishments exempt from the limitations in Executive Order 2020-029.
From Monday to Thursday this week the curfew and 24-hour lockdown will continue as established with the same restrictions.
"Every business will close on Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter. The measures we have taken so far have been accurate and necessary, but we have to continue working to lower the curve of the number of infections," the governor said.
She stressed that the only businesses that may remain open are drugstore pharmacies and gas stations, only to buy gasoline. Supermarkets, banks, and other exceptions included the rest of the week will be closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
"Once those days are over and we see both the behavior of citizens and the behavior of the results curve and statistics, we will proceed to evaluate the result and then make determinations on how we will continue to operate, given that the current Executive Order expires on Sunday," Vázquez said.
Cases Will Increase
The governor's ruling came after the State epidemiologist, David Capó, offered a projection of COVID-19 cases on the island. He estimates that there will be 936 cases in one week and 1,300 confirmed cases two weeks later.
By May 4, when the contagion level is expected to peak, the positive cases would rise to 1,748. According to the epidemiologist, 67 percent of the confirmed cases in the country are of young people between 20 and 59 years of age. Adults older than 60 years or older represent 29 percent, Capó confirmed.
Capó explained that Puerto Rico is registering between one and two deaths daily by coronavirus, with 20 registered deaths so far. Moreover, there are 40 new confirmed cases, with 492 positive results at the time of this writing. The case fatality rate is 4 percent.
According to Capó, if the measures of social distancing and the business lockdown had not been taken, Puerto Rico would have had 10,000 cases a week ago.
"They would have continued to double each day. Therefore, we would be globally much further. We would have finished without the ability to cover our town by today's date if nothing had been done," he argued.
He also revealed that there are 780 ventilators in Puerto Rico, of which only 500 are available. However, the government will supposedly acquire more of these.
The medical task force coordinator, Segundo Rodríguez, noted that "nearly 10 percent will need an intensive ventilator and half of them will pass away. We have nearly 20 people who have died. So, that correlates with the current data we have."
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Lorenzo González stressed that the peak of infection will be between April 15 and May 8.
"Puerto Rico's worst moment hasn't come yet. Don't let your guard down. The worst moment is yet to come," he warned.
Millionaire Refund
The government asked the company Apex General Contractors for a $19 million-refund after purchasing one million rapid tests for COVID-19 that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
"Yes, there is a cancellation of a one million test order in the amount of $ 28 million. A deposit of $19 million [was] made. The reimbursement of that capital is being requested to the government of Puerto Rico," González explained to questions by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL at the televised press conference.
However, he did not specify when the money will be returned after the order is canceled and if these changes the delay the arrival of new COVID-19 tests on the island.
"We continue evaluating alternatives. It is interesting to know that private companies as well as hospitals and laboratories in the periphery, medical groups and 330 Centers have generated their own purchases," González said.
On this regard, Vázquez added that "the money will be returned to the people of Puerto Rico." She stated that hat at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Puerto Rico, the FDA guidelines were relaxed.
"In that sense, some tests were ordered under that premise. Once the FDA adjusts its guidelines, the FDA reviewed them and did not approve them," the governor added.
Last week it was revealed that the government purchased more than 200,000 tests but there was no certainty that these could be used because they were not FDA approved. Subsequently, the government announced that the tests would be used because they had received approval.
Moreover, last Friday they received 7,000 FDA-approved tests. There were some changes concerning labels, but they were distributed on Saturday.
It was also confirmed that there were 200,000 tests at the airport yesterday, but that Customs will release it today and the FDA must confirm that they are in accordance with the law. It was not specified whether these tests are the same as those already announced by the government that had been approved.
The governor also reacted to the news that the Health Department committed $40 million to purchase rapid tests to companies without medical experience, but linked to figures of the New Progressive Party.
A journalist asked Vázquez what is her relation to Lemus, Apex General Contractors, and 313 LLC.
"My relation? None. First, I have no relation and, second, I had absolutely nothing to do with the contract, the purchase orders. The media has all those documents. The Health secretary handed them to you; you can so it directly," she responded.
Vázquez stated that she was not aware that the tests to detect the coronavirus, which were purchased between March 20 and 26, were above the cost of the global market and had no endorsement from the federal government.
"No intervention. That is a function of the Health Department. The Health Department did it. I do not have to doubt the actions taken by the secretaries and the acting secretary. On the contrary, I understand that they are people who know their work. So, I trust the order of the secretaries," the governor said.
Alert Over Family Gatherings
On another issue, Vázquez signed a bill that would assign a fine or jail time to any person that violates an executive order. The executive order limits meetings in private residences, where only the family nucleus is allowed to be in.
"It doesn't matter that you are at home, or go to a relative's house, if you convene and the neighbor calls the police and the police arrive and there is a meeting in violation of the Executive Order, the property owner is exposed to a fine, for violation of the Executive Order," she said.
The governor said that everyone who violates an executive order is exposed to a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail.
"We cannot hold house meetings. We are promoting contagion, that a contagion occurs between the same family members. House meetings are not allowed, it is a violation of the lockdown," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.