The mandatory courses on protection against COVID-19 to reopen businesses, premises, and offices will be provided at no cost until May 31 by the company Self Learning Solutions Tech (SLSTECH).
"We are contributing to a safer reopening by certifying employers free of charge so they can reopen their businesses. To register you just have to access our platform http://www.slstech.com/covid19 or call (844) 757-8324," SLSTECH President Ian Falú said..
The P.R. Department of Labor requires all business owners that will reopen their establishments to take the course on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This entails a compulsory certification for Puerto Rican businesses to resume their operations.
The private institution has already offered this service to more than 3,400 health professionals and service industries that are in the first row of response to the pandemic, which includes protection and prevention measures for communicable diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, and mycoplasma.
