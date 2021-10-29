The island municipality of Vieques now has a new health center, with a total investment of $1.5 million in federal funds and a donation of $300,000 from the nonprofit DirectRelief.
Vieques is home to 9,000 residents and also receives thousands of visitors a year.
The new clinic, called HealthproMed, is a private, nonprofit, 330 health center, which has multiple health services, such as gynecology, oral health, pediatricians, a clinical laboratory, internal medicine and optometry. In total, the clinic has 25 staff members.
Vieques Mayor José Corcino Acevedo explained that health services are vitally important to residents, as 80% of them are beneficiaries of the government health plan for the medically indigent, called Vital. As a result, they had to go to the main island to receive specialized services, including eye and dental health that will now be available at the new health center.
DirectRelief's donation was invested in purchasing oral health equipment, clinical laboratory equipment, and refrigerators to store vaccines, vehicles and a power generator.
