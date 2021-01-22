The University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the island’s main public university, has received more federal stimulus aid funds under the CARES Act, in the amount of $128.5 million.
The funds are meant to help the institution and its students mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated $40.5 million of the funds must go towards direct student aid to UPR’s student body. “Granting financial aid to students is a priority for us. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has changed the social context and [presents] challenges to all members of our university community,” said UPR President Jorge Haddock. He added that the financial aid would help many students stay in college and graduate.
The federal aid funds are aimed at students who face “financial challenges and financial emergencies” to the pandemic. Students who are enrolled for the Spring 2021 semester must fill out the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to determine if they qualify. The maximum award is $1,200 per student.
The CARES Act has also expanded eligibility for Pell Grants for students in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.