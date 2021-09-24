The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Sam is already a hurricane and is expected to continue to strengthen in the coming days.
In the NHC's 5 a.m. bulletin, the center of the storm was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 42.2 West. The system continues to move west at about 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.
According to the agency, "this movement is expected to continue until tonight. A decrease in the speed of advance and a movement towards the west-northwest is expected during the weekend."
Tropical storm force winds extend up to 60 miles from the center.
Sam is expected to become a more intense hurricane between tonight or tomorrow, Saturday.
Several models, including the European one, place it in the Caribbean area for the second half of next week - between Wednesday and Thursday - while other models predict that it will turn north and pass away from the area.
The NHC has not yet issued any warnings or surveillance for any territory.
