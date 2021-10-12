El Yunque Forest Supervisor Keenan Adams denounced today the problematic issue of trash and debris accumulation in the rainforest that has been happening in the last few months.
The issue has increased in different parts of the forest and he is expressing concern about the implications of this matter for the health of Puerto Ricans.
Adams has been forced to mobilize forest resources for cleaning and pickup of solid waste and debris.
He stressed that residuals from the trash being dumped in the forest will eventually end up in the rivers, and this will damage its habitat and species.
“The water we drink comes from El Yunque. The contaminants coming from trash, car tires, and equipment will end up in our rivers. This goes beyond an aesthetic issue, this is a public and environmental health issue,” said the Forest Supervisor.
“By picking up your trash, it gives us back our time and resources to continue work on this forest that belongs to everyone. Therefore, we urge citizens to take their trash, and help us avoid the work of collecting it. El Yunque National Forest is a Puerto Rican national treasure, let’s not trash it,” he expressed.
Recently, several Forest Service employees have been dispatched to clean up tons in solid waste found in areas in the municipality of Rio Grande, such as in Salto de Jiménez, road 9966; Puente Roto, in road 988; Quebrada Soñadora, road 186; and in the recreation area of Río Sabana in Naguabo.
