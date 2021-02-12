Distributing personal protection equipment, conducting workshops and interventions to provide emotional support to families in need, and providing professional transition services for unemployed individuals are only a few of the programmatic efforts that United Way of Puerto Rico will carry out after the government signed a $20 million grant to those ends.
Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) Executive Director Omar J. Marrero made the announcement today, indicating that food and cooked meals will also be distributed, learning centers with Internet access will be established, and orientation campaigns will be conducted through United Way of Puerto Rico’s “Reconstructing a New Puerto Rico” program.
The grant was awarded pursuant to the Strategic Disbursement Plan for the Coronavirus Relief Fund, established under the CARES Act, so that United Way of Puerto Rico, through its affiliate organizations, will continue providing resources to communities across the island in order to create prevention, health and quality of life programs for residents of Puerto Rico.
“We thank United Way of Puerto Rico for their years-long commitment with our island through successful programs, such as, “Reconstructing a New Puerto Rico.” This financial help, which will be channeled through this organization, and which is part of Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi’s public policy, will benefit thousands of citizens living in the island who need these services to endure the emergency caused by the coronavirus. Our government is part of this initiative, and we will continue supporting our communities in moving forward,” Marrero stated.
Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea emphasized that the history of service and professionalism of United Way of Puerto Rico ensures that the economic help will have a positive impact on those citizens who need it the most.
“To work with United Way of Puerto Rico is to foresee excellent results. This is why, as part of the team, we are contributing to address the urgent needs of those most affected during this pandemic so that we may finally steer toward the future with optimism,” said the Treasury Secretary.
United Way of Puerto Rico President Samuel González said that the “Reconstructing a New Puerto Rico” program remains focused on helping the community, providing prevention, health and education resources so that individuals may successfully overcome the crisis.
“The CARES Act financial support is vital to assist thousands of families that need access to food, infection prevention equipment, and education. We will continue fighting tirelessly against this “invisible enemy” and helping the community,” González expressed.
The six initiatives of the “Reconstructing a New Puerto Rico” program are described as follows:
(1) The distribution of personal protection equipment—including, among others, facemasks, hand sanitizers, face shields, antibacterial soap—will directly help direct service providers, particularly, care centers, nursing homes, shelters (women and children), socially challenged communities, students and paramedics, among others. Care centers will receive air purifiers and UV lights, among other equipment.
(2) The emotional support plan for early childhood will focus on the emotional management of children and their families to reduce the psychological consequences and moods that adversely affect their educational and schooling development. Collaborations with the National Child Traumatic Stress, the United States Health and Human Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be integrated as part of these efforts, which will allow the online training of parents, teachers, caretakers and personnel of care centers and preschool centers. Educational tools, such as, the booklet titled Trinka y Juan, will be used to provide support in dealing with traumatic stress.
(3) The effort known as Prepárate Paso a Paso para Reintegrarte al Mundo Laboral (“Getting Ready, Step by Step, to Go Back to the Employment World”) will provide training workshops through videoconferencing to unemployed individuals who will participate in, or receive motivational dynamics, roleplaying for job interviews, and personalized professional resumé preparation services, vocational orientation, and psychological support.
(4) Food provisions will be distributed to organizations engaged in the preparation of cooked meals, thus helping entities providing services to homeless persons, nursing homes, shelters (women and children), and preschool centers, among others.
(5) As a strategy to continue enhancing virtual education received by children and youth in the island during this crisis, learning centers with Internet access will be established. The goal is to establish between 25 and 40 Wi-Fi hotspots so that socially disadvantaged students have access to Internet in adequate places to attend their virtual classes and do their schoolwork. In addition, the centers will provide photocopiers and printers, school supplies, and food (breakfast and snacks), along with the necessary supervision.
(6) As part of the dissemination of educational information, orientation campaigns will be developed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in children, as well as tools to deal with child traumatic stress. The second campaign will address the subject of financial planning in order to provide families with strategies to manage their finances, avoid seizures of property and other financial complications. This orientation will be free of charge for the general community and will be provided by Consumer Credit Counseling through the information and referral line 2-1-1, an internal resource of United Way of Puerto Rico. In terms of education, the public will be able to access the Fostering Financial Empowerment virtual workshop, through which they will receive financial education on specific subjects, including how to pay off financial debts and prepare family budgets in times of crisis.
