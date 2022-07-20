Despite the stabilization of the price of the oil barrel and the temporary repealing of “la crudita” (the fuel tax) an increase in gas consumption in Puerto Rico is not anticipated due to the inflationary effect, according to the president of the Gas Retailers Association (ADG, for its Spanish acronym), Esdras Vélez.
According to Vélez, the gasoline market is in a state of "self-regulation," in terms of the international price of oil, so it is estimated the price of crude oil will drop to about $70 by the end of year. However, although this is good news for the consumer, Vélez anticipated there will be no increase in consumption until the inflation rate drops.
“There has been a decrease in the sale of fuel at the stations and, taking into consideration that [the price of] everything is increasing, it will influence [fuel] consumption. Everything has increased in this economy and there is less money available to buy products. For me, this is going to continue. For the sale of fuel to increase, there must be a decrease in inflation”, emphasized the ADG president.
For economist Leslie Adames, the decrease in the price of fuel continues to be insufficient to promote a rise in consumption.
“With the increase in general prices in this economy – without salary increases that could compensate for the loss in purchasing power due to inflation– the consumer finds himself in a position of a fixed salary to cover his needs,” Adames said.
According to the economist, the growth of annual gasoline consumption has reflected a slowdown since June 2021, when it increased 25%. Since then, sales have decrease until last May, when it reached 2.9%.
“We came from a peak growth of 25% per year in June 2021, to an increase in gasoline consumption of 2.9% per year for May 2022. Growth has been slowing down,” said Adames.
Meanwhile, the president of the Gas Stations Committee of the United Retailers Center (CUD), Carlos Crespo, argued the decrease in consumption is not new to the island. Up until a few years ago, more than a billion gallons of gas were being sold but, after the Covid-19 pandemic, estimates put that figure at 800 million gallons.
“We have seen –since the pandemic began– that gasoline consumption has decreased dramatically, but when the price of gasoline began to rise in December, and after the war between Russia and Ukraine –when the price shot up almost 50% – people continue to spend the same amount of money, but they receive less gasoline,” said Crespo.
Héctor Román Maldonado, director of the Economic Studies Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, for its Spanish acronym), reported that the agency does not have updated statistics on consumption patterns at gas stations in the island. An order has been issued for retailers to document this information daily.
A report from Picodi.com, a firm specializing in studies based on consumption, confirmed the decline in gas consumption in the island. The study shows that the average Puerto Rican can now buy 1,260 liters of gasoline with the average salary, which are 1,004 liters less than a year ago.
The study also showed that the price of fuegas in Puerto Rico ranks eighth among the 21 countries included in the investigation, with an increase of 48.7% higher than the cost of January, which Vélez attributed to fuel taxes and the increase in the transportation of the fuel to the island.
“The only way to pay less, when compared to other countries, has to do with taxes and importers. That’s the combination… we receive that bill and we pass it on [to the consumers]”, indicated the retailer.
In the meantime, Román Maldonado assured that the increase in the price per liter of gas has remained below international increases because profit margins have been imposed on the retailers and because of the repealing of “la crudita.”
“We are looking at two things here: a freezing order [on profit margin] and “la crudita”. Since the freezing order is in place, if the international market [price] drops, it will be reflected in Puerto Rico. In the same way, the 16 cents per gallon from “la crudita” will also be reflected,” the Secretary explained.
Román Maldonado calculated the average price of gas on the island —from January to June 2022— and it showed a 51.92% increase for regular, and a 49.41% for premium. The greatest increase was diesel fuel, with a 75.3% increment.
