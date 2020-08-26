The drop in hotel room tax collections caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic represents a severe risk for the operations of the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, whose $25 million budget relies on those contributions.
According to Discover Puerto Rico, roughly 70 percent of its budget is channeled toward marketing, promotion and sales; 22 percent for its payroll expenses; and 8 percent for the administrative budget. Given the decline in tax collections due to the severe drop in tourism activity, the entity has been obliged to issue several operational adjustments, including furloughing eight of its employees.
In addition to the recent furloughs, the DMO also instituted a compensation reduction affecting several employees that was made at the start of the pandemic, as well as cuts in operational costs. Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico has avoided filling open positions, reduced or eliminated several contract services and eliminated all non-essential expenses.
The good news is that the organization also received funds from the federal government’s Payroll Protect Program, which has helped to offset a substantial portion of the DMO’s payroll costs. The funds, technically a loan, will eventually be forgiven, as per the federal government regulations.
“Our revenues have contracted substantially. We reacted early on by reducing our expenses by more than 60 percent. This includes reducing our staff, contract services and general and administrative expenses. We have steered from covering vacant positions, and last week we had to temporarily furlough eight employees,” stressed Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.
“For the destination to maintain a presence with future travelers, meeting planners and travel advisors, among others, our priority has been keeping Puerto Rico top of mind, working towards an Island reopening date of July 15. As this has been postponed indefinitely, we have taken actions to temporarily restructure our internal operations to meet current needs,” he added in a statement concerning the furloughs.
According to estimates made by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC)—the public agency in charge of collecting the hotel room tax—from August to December 2020, the industry will experience a drop of 53 percent in hotel room nights and a 60 percent decline in hotel night rooms sold. Up until last July, the pandemic’s direct impact on tourism was over $270 million compared to the revenues reported for the same period last year.
In light of this grim scenario, Dean told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the measures taken thus far will allow the DMO to preserve resources to tackle the challenging situation.
“Our competitors have not stopped promoting and selling their destinations, which is why we must creatively promote future travels to the island, despite the decrease in funding. A smaller budget requires us to adapt and to seek efficiencies, acknowledging the limited reach and the relevance of our promotional efforts,” he stated.
Dean added that the DMO will be forced to limit the markets where they promote the island as a destination and that there will be an impact on its capacity to attract meetings and conventions because of a lack of group incentives.
“We are optimistic that we will receive access to federal funds that could help complement the reduction in market funds,” he added.
However, Dean stressed that once the tourism industry begins to open to foreign markets, expected later this year, Discover Puerto Rico’s marketing and sales expenses will reach approximately $750,000 a month until activity grows and the revenue this generates returns to its normal flow.
