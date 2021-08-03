Local entrepreneurs will now be able to receive guidance, clarify doubts and resolve incentives and permits issues, among others, concerning the various programs of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) through the Unique Services Center (CUS), a one-stop-shop.
"This initiative responds to the need to have a space where the entrepreneur or future entrepreneur can, in the same place, receive guidance, resolve and initiate negotiations on the services, incentives and permits necessary for business development. We have personnel specialized in permit management, advisory services and guidance for the development of new businesses, as well as guidance on incentives for young entrepreneurs, innovative SMEs, artisans, exporting companies, among others covered by the Incentive Code. The CUS was created with the micro, small or medium-sized company in mind, it will be a one-stop-shop to start any business project," DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre reported.
The Center, which was conceptualized and built under the administration of former DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy Rivera, will have staff from the Permit Management Office, Business Development, Tax Incentives, the Trade and Export Program, the Labor Development and Youth Program, among others.
"I urge all those entrepreneurs who want to make their business plans a reality or those companies that wish to expand or export to other markets to go through our Unique Services Center to help them," Cidre added.
The CUS is located on the first level of the Development building in Hato Rey, with a service hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entrepreneurs may make an appointment through TurnosPR.com under the Single Service Center. Visitors will be required to follow protection and security regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
