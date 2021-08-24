When the federal aid received by thousands of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic ends in September, it will mark a new era of economic changes, since multiple people will remain in self-employment or prefer remote jobs, labor market insiders said.

Currently in Puerto Rico there are 57,099 people who receive payments from the Unemployment Insurance Program and 73,137 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and although there is still uncertainty about how these workers will react when the unemployment pay ends, it is anticipated that their interests will not be the same, indicated those interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

“The young generation comes with a paradigm shift, with different beliefs than the baby boomers and generation X, who work to acquire goods. The youth is nomadic and defies dogmas. They do not have the same financial and emotional ties," opined Edna Guzmán, president of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), who said that the changes in the labor market will continue.

She explained that the young population looks beyond financial compensation, evaluates the attributes of the company and how they make them feel as an employee. She added that this vision has been increased with the COVID-19 pandemic, when employers have been forced to be creative to compensate and retain employees who seek flexible work alternatives with better wages and benefits.

This change in mentality - which includes innumerable alternatives for working remotely - could increase once people begin to look for options to sustain themselves in a world where the virtual modality is imposed, said Carlos Rivera, secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish initials).

"The pandemic has brought radical changes in the labor market. Remote work has certain advantages and savings in operations, but the workforce must be trained in changes in technology. There are also many who are self-employed; the market has been transforming," Rivera stated.

He added that employers should not focus on schedules, but on the productivity of the work team; and that employees who want to return to their old job, should do so as soon as possible, since operating with fewer staff is also a reality.

“The employer has to demand productivity, that is a challenge that has to be given. As for employees who want to return to their jobs, do not leave it until the last moment because many businesses could close. They can get a better job now because on Sept. 4 those positions will have already been filled or they will not have the same offers," Rivera warned, referring to the fact that many companies have been able to subsist with fewer employees, so they may not be recruiting the old staff again.

Wage Improvements

The Labor secretary said that low wages will not be a problem for people to rejoin the workforce, because salary increases began to occur due to the shortage of workers, many of whom remained in their homes receiving insurance payments for unemployment.

"We recently held a job fair and out of 120 employers, only 30 paid the minimum wage. Most have already increased their salary," he affirmed.

Heidie Calero, an economist, noted that there are employers who have increased hourly pay, but estimated that the increase in the minimum wage could be an obstacle to the economic development that the island needs through the small and medium-sized enterprises that have been created, and those that will emerge after pandemic unemployment benefits end.

"There is an appetite for risk and people are reinventing themselves to establish businesses and create workshops, but by raising the minimum wage to $8.50, it will be difficult for those who are struggling to have cash and strengthen their businesses. These companies are very important so that people do not leave Puerto Rico and migrate to the United States," Calero said.

Regarding the minimum wage, Guzmán stated that apart from being competitive, it must be "emotional," which means that it must be accompanied by benefits that make the employee who seeks to be taken into account feel good.

"The employees opened their eyes, they got sick of not being valued. Now they know that they can work from home, do consulting or business. They look for the reputation of the companies and if it is not a healthy one, they do not stay. Now it is the employee who selects the company or decides to be his own boss. The employer is stumbling upon this reality and is making profound changes, but he is scared," Guzmán asserted.

Challenges and Opportunities

Among the challenges that will be seen in the coming months in the labor market, the interviewees highlighted mothers who have to take care of their young children and it will not be easy for them to return to regular work.

"There are still great difficulties, a lot of uncertainty with care and schools, which limits the job market. We also need a plan to produce, because if people don't find fertile ground, they migrate. Jobs have to be created and for that, we need foreign and local investment," Calero stated.

Despite the changes that have emerged and those that will occur as a result of the pandemic, Calero understands that there are still opportunities.

"In telecommunications, on platforms, there is a lot of opportunity. For example, for building applications for daily life, data analysis, visitor and medical tourism that you can capitalize on. Likewise, there are opportunities in universities and in manufacturing," the economist affirmed.

Calero said that in the outlook - once the unemployment payment ends in September and the island tries to regain normality - there should be fewer obstacles to the development of new companies and fewer conflicts that could affect the island's daily operations.