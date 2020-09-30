Editor's note: A shorter version of this story was published in the Sept. 30, 2020 edition of The Weekly Journal.
At a time when roughly 4.5 billion people worldwide were active internet users as of July 2020, according to information gathered by Statista.com, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to fuel uncertainty, YouTube explained that it has enacted several measures to combat the spread of “harmful” misinformation regarding the virus, the U.S. elections and other types of “fake news.”
On Sept. 23, Jennifer O’Connor, director of Product Management, and Woojin Kim, VP of Product Management, held a Zoom meeting with multiple reporters from different countries in Latin America to specify the most recent developments and tools to ensure that YouTube users have access to precise and reliable information from “authoritative sources” first, while reducing certain content deemed “egregious” that goes against the established narrative.
While praising the web company’s availability, O’Conner stated that “openness doesn’t mean that anything goes. Certainly, we’re well aware and we take responsibility for the fact that with openness can come things that we don’t like. And so, our approach to managing that realm of controversial content is this responsibility framework.”
Specifically, YouTube designed an algorithm that prioritizes content from public health organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and established news media so that these may appear at the top of the query search results in regard to COVID-19 and the elections.
Concerning the virus, this effort also includes a box displayed before the search results with a link to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) page that tracks the coronavirus, as well as a link to Google’s COVID-19 alert page; this feature is available to Puerto Rico-based YouTube users.
“This was our way of making sure that the public health authorities in the country could get their message out about the coronavirus,” Kim said. “Overall, we have about 2 billion users coming to YouTube on a monthly basis and we do see that users are becoming increasingly interested in consuming news content on YouTube. We’ve seen a 75 percent increase in watch time coming from authoritative news partners.”
The company also crafted new policies around content that tries to suppress voter turnout, content that tries to suppress participation or content that contains false claims about “x” or “y” candidate’s eligibility.
“For example, if there was a video that had a call to action to barricade the doors to a polling place or to call a particular line to sort of clog up the help center for voters to ask questions, that would be against our policies,” O’Connor said.
Although the executives affirmed that YouTube is working toward reducing misinformation and removing “harmful” content, the company still allows scores of conspiracy theories. Thus, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked how does YouTube differentiate misinformation versus conspiracy theories when determining if a particular content should be taken down.
“When it comes to conspiracy theories, there are certain types of content that we do disavow and remove from our platforms through our community guidelines violations. Our community guidelines do focus on this concept of harm and egregiousness and there are conspiracy theories that cross the line… and we do remove those types of content. But it is true that there is conspiracy theory-related content that doesn’t cross that line of harm and egregiousness,” Kim said.
Using a Fact-Checking Panel
Moreover, YouTube also launched a new fact-checking information panel that, for the time being, is only available in India, Brazil, and the United States, including Puerto Rico.
“We rely on an open ecosystem of third-party fact-checking partners who are already creating fact-checking content and we surface their fact-checking articles on relevant search queries. We wanted to make sure that these fact-checks appear only if users are actively seeking out on clarity on these topics, so we do look at the search query and we make sure that there is a high match between the query before triggering the fact-checking article,” Kim explained.
The initiative is similar to Facebook’s own fact-checking system, which has drawn some criticism from the social media site’s users for being misleading or selective against conservative content. According to Kim, to be part of that fact-checking “ecosystem,” the user must be either an authoritative news partner—e.g., Associated Press, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal—or a member of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).
“We wanted to make sure that these fact-checks appear only if users are actively seeking out on clarity on these topics, so we do look at the search query and we make sure that there is a high match between the query before triggering the fact-checking article,” Kim stated.
The IFCN, however, recently published an ethics article that condemned journalistic objectivity, calling it a manifestation of a “mainstream, white, male, able-bodied, cis-gendered perspective.” Rather, it advocates to “contextualize” information through a lens that brings “a bit of activism” to a reporter’s work. That is, a portion of the people who fact-check content on YouTube are guided by an institution that discourages true neutrality in favor of political activism.
Meanwhile, between 2016 and 2017, YouTube faced the “Adpocalypse,” in which big-name companies like Amazon and Coca-Cola threatened to pull their advertising on the site for placing their ads in videos that featured controversial material, such as alt-right propaganda or other types of conservative content. Furthermore, liberal and leftist sectors have denounced that YouTube and other tech giants are tolerant of what they affirm is hate speech, while moderate- and far-right leaning sectors have argued that YouTube is biased against conservative content.
Given that the YouTube execs asserted that the company is taking firm stances against perceived hate speech, your correspondent asked if the entity is more inclined to please the progressive user base (or the other), and, if so, if that would imply that there is no democratic access to produce and/or consume media, but the questions were left unanswered.
Another question that was not answered is if they believed that, due to their roles in public discourse, YouTube and other big-tech companies should be regulated as public entities. That very issue was put into question by the Congressional Research Service in ‘Free Speech and the Regulation of Social Media Content,’ released in March 27, 2019.
“Some have argued that Congress should step in to regulate social media sites. Government action regulating internet content would constitute state action that may implicate the First Amendment. In particular, social media providers may argue that government regulations impermissibly infringe on the providers’ own constitutional free speech rights. Legal commentators have argued that when social media platforms decide whether and how to post users’ content, these publication decisions are themselves protected under the First Amendment. There are few court decisions evaluating whether a social media site, by virtue of publishing, organizing, or even editing protected speech, is itself exercising free speech rights. Consequently, commentators have largely analyzed the question of whether the First Amendment protects a social media site’s publication decisions by analogy to other types of First Amendment cases,” the congressional report reads.
Regardless of the route this conversation might lead to, YouTube is focused on evolving its Community Guidelines and Policies and to prioritize the content that meets its fact-checking criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.