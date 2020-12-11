For the sixth consecutive month, car sales closed positively. The month of November ended with a total of 10,867 units sold in contrast to the sales of the same month last year of 10,503, which represents an increase of 3.5 percent.
However, so far this year the industry maintains a reduction of 13.9 percent.
The segments that reflected the largest percentage increases in November were the Vans segment with an increase of 138.1 percent, the medium and large sedans segment with 20.9 percent, pickups with an increase of 19.5 percent, and SUVs with an increase of 19 percent.
"We already see how the waters are falling to their level and despite the fact that it is the sixth consecutive month of growth versus last year, mainly due to the entry of federal funds to consumers and the accumulated demand due to the closing of 10 weeks that we had , the increase in November has been the smallest percentage and we continue with a market below 2019 in double digits," said Ricardo M. García, president of the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico.
The rentals market was 47 percent below last year until November. With the most recent executive order —effective until January 7— García pointed out that tourism could be more affected and, therefore, this sector as well.
"We are concerned that this order will impact the end of the year and sales during the Christmas season, especially when the purchase of a new car continues to be one of the healthiest purchasing processes due to the auto industry's protocols," he said.
He reiterated that dealers follow closely the measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as social distancing and the use of masks. In addition, he claimed, appointments are attended and sanitization processes are carried out constantly, even for driving tests.
"The consumer understands it that way and that is why they continue to visit our dealerships and take advantage of the historical moment we are living in where interest rates are historically low, banks have liquidity and want to lend and dealers continue to be ultra aggressive with offers to close the deal. year," Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.