The Group of United Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the auto industry in Puerto Rico, reported year-on-year sales growth in June 2021.

The month ended with 11,636 units sold in Puerto Rico, while 10,648 units were sold in June 2020. This represents an uptick of 9.3 percent.

Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA observed that in June 2020, dealers were allowed to reopen after being shut down since mid-March over government-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. As such, the consecutive year-on-year growth experienced throughout 2021 will gradually shrink.

Moreover, he once again reiterated that the microchip shortage worldwide is a growing concern, given that it has "heavily" limited inventory and growth in this economic sector. Last May, García told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that some companies are currently unable to meet local demands for certain brand series or vehicles. “In some cases, they are no longer able to meet the demand for what people want. What I mean to say by that, is that we are already affected; it’s just starting,” he underscored.

"What still keeps the slight growth are the allocations of federal funding. The ongoing concern is: what will happen when it runs out and how much will the industry be impacted again? That is going to have to be addressed," he stated in regard to the report for June.

As for segments, SUVs continue to lead with an increase of 60.22 percent, followed by the pick-up segment with 13.32 percent, García informed.