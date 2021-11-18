Hotel room reservations for the week that covers the end of 2021 are 41% higher than those registered for that same time in 2019, according to data from TravelClick. This increase coincides with when Puerto Rico will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, an event that will expose the Island to over 18 million viewers in the US and abroad.
This increase marks a particular tendency because, with the Covid-19 pandemic, travelers plan their visits with less anticipation. Contrary to previous years, many are still coordinating their trips for the remainder of the year and the first months of 2022. Specifically, Adara, a company that tracks tourist behavior, estimates that, on average, visitors exposed to Discover Puerto Rico's marketing efforts are planning their trips 36 days in advance instead of the 51 they previously exhibited.
"But, in the most recent data, as of the end of October, we saw a significant jump in bookings. Both for Q4 as well as into 2022. So, what happened? Well, a few things. First is that the transmission of the Delta variant subsided. Also, vaccine boosters started to become available. With that, there was a significant improvement in consumer sentiment around travel. And finally, Governor Pierluisi and the Convention District announced the partnership to bring Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to Puerto Rico. With that, bookings for the week of New Year’s are 41% higher than at the same period two years ago," said, Alisha Valentine, Director of Research and Analysis at Discover Puerto Rico. Her expressions emerged during a videoconference in which she and other executives of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of Puerto Rico updated the information and efforts associated with the development of the tourism industry.
The announcement that Puerto Rico would be one of the venues for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, an event broadcast on the ABC television network, has generated positive publicity for the destination valued at more than $ 10 million.
"I'm optimistic because our value proposition exceeds that of our competitors. I'm optimistic because the airlines I speak to are bullish on our future. I'm optimistic because soon, we expect to receive approval from AAFAF to begin investing the federal funds the Governor has identified for off-Island promotion. I'm optimistic because of our talented team at Discover Puerto Rico, who, daily, continue to apply their passion, their creativity, and their determination to further the mission of your DMO. And, finally, I'm optimistic because of the resiliency, the strength, and the "Yo No Me Quito" spirit of the people of our Island," said Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
On the other hand, Valentine reported that preliminary data for October show that the Island exceeded $ 1,014 million in visitor accommodation revenue, a figure never seen by the industry in Puerto Rico. That shows the rapid recovery experienced locally after the ravages caused by the pandemic.
"And while we don't yet have final figures for October, the early estimates put hotel revenue at over $50 million for the month. So even before the rental revenue is accounted for, that pushes us past the $1 billion mark for the first time– with two strong months ahead of us," Valentine said.
Puerto Rico was already having a record year in lodging income, exceeding during the first ten months
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.