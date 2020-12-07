The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carla Campos, and entrepreneurs Eric Ruiz Colón and Jeanette Ruperto, of EJ Global Investment, announced today the construction of TRYP by Wyndham® in Mayagüez.
The new lodge under the banner of the prestigious hotel chain Wyndham Hotels & Resorts represents an investment of roughly $6.8 million and the creation of approximately 40 new jobs.
"We are pleased to announce that the construction of the new TRYP hotel by Wyndham in the urban area of Mayagüez is going strong and that the opening is scheduled for November 2021. What makes this project extremely special and important is that it seeks to elevate the historical essence of the 'Sultana o f the West' by building a hotel in complete harmony with the surroundings of the historic center. We understand that this hotel has the potential to catalyze the commercial dynamism that distinguished downtown Mayagüez a while ago," Campos said.
The new TRYP by Wyndham Mayagϋez hotel will be located at the #9 Santiago Palmer Street in the historic center of the municipality and will have modern facilities such as: a business center, mini market, gym, gastropub, conference room, roof top with panoramic views of the ocean and the urban area, swimming pool and 70 parking spaces, among other amenities. In addition, the property will have a restaurant that will be located in the former Casa Cabaza, whose concept will focus on promoting local gastronomy and beers and rums from the western region.
"We are extremely excited to be part of the tourism development of Porta del Sol. This project will provide tourists with excellent facilities so they can have a first-rate vacation," Ruiz stated.
Moreover, the director of the Porta del Sol tourist region of the PRTC, Miguel Santiago, said: “this urban tourism project will contribute to placing the western area on the international map, offering tourists from different parts of the world a additional option for them to visit us and discover all the beauties and attractions of the Porta del Sol region."
The development of TRYP by Wyndham Mayagϋez hotel was made feasible with the incentives available under the Tourism Development Act of 2010, Act 74-2010 as amended, and granted by the PRTC. The application of the aforementioned law allowed the developer to take advantage of the tax credits that it establishes, which represents a 30-percent alternative credit on the total eligible investment.
