World Series of Golf Inc. (WSGF), through its sharing economy technology subsidiary serving the short-term rental market, Vaycaychella, today announced closing on the acquisition of a historic building in Old San Juan.
The property has three units which will be made available for short-term rentals through Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com after the property is refurbished. The planned investment on the property was not disclosed.
WSGF is in the process of changing its corporate name in conjunction with the acquisition of Vaycaychella earlier this year.
"We here at Vaycaychella are enthusiastic participants in the sharing economy specifically tied to the short-term rental sector of the sharing economy currently spotlighted by the pending Airbnb IPO," said William "Bill" Justice, CEO of Vayaychella. "We have built a pilot ecosystem model connecting investors with individuals seeking the development and operation of short-term rental properties. Over the past three years we have partnered with vacation property operators in the Caribbean to build a portfolio of properties with an estimated value over $10 million."
Last week, Vaycaychella announced adding a boutique hotel in the Caribbean to its portfolio of short-term rental properties available on sharing economy apps like Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com. Sharing economy apps are taking an increasing share of the $32 billion Caribbean vacation market.
Vaycaychella built a pilot client base serving a Caribbean based vacation property owner with 10 beachfront community vacation homes currently under management. Vaycaychella has financed the property owner to acquire and refurbish the 10 premium properties.
Since launching the Vaycaychella website earlier this year, Vaycaychella has added additional properties to its short-term rental portfolio spanning the Caribbean from Mexico to Puerto Rico to include properties in Cuba.
