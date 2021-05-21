In order to increase investments and make Puerto Rico a world reference in sustainable tourism, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) agreed to carry out at the end year a summit on the island.

Within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), Maribel Rodriguez, vice president of the WTTC and acting CEO of the WTTC, held a working meeting with Carlos Mercado, executive director of the PRTC; Imaris Arocho, director of Promotion and Marketing, and Alejandro Caicedo, director of Air and Maritime Access and President of the Hotel Development Corporation.

"We are very excited to carry out this project together with WTTC, at such a crucial time for the recovery of the global travel and tourism sector, positioning Puerto Rico as an ideal and safe destination to hold events of international caliber. Undoubtedly, the world body is a fundamental ally to manage our plans focused on promoting the economic development of our island," Mercado stated.

Moreover, Rodríguez said that "it is an honor for the WTTC to work along with Puerto Rico, a very important member country with which we wish to strengthen global efforts to promote travel and tourism. We will continue together to facilitate the speedy recovery of tourism activity through best practices and investment."