Auto sales in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland hit record lows in April and the industry is now focused on a rebound in the summer months, as the global economy reopens after the coronavirus lockdowns.
The situation is particularly important for the car industry in Puerto Rico, which has been battered by multiple blows: the island’s decadelong economic depression, Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Sept. 2017, the January earthquakes that hit the south, and now the coronavirus pandemic.
April dealt a hard blow to local car sales, which reported a massive drop of 96.2 percent in new-car sales.
April ended with a total of 280 units sold, in contrast to sales of the same month last year of 7,352, which represents a decrease of 96.2 percent, according to the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an independent nonprofit that represents Puerto Rico’s auto industry.
With these latest results, there has been a drop of 43.2 percent in new-car sales in Puerto Rico so far in 2020.
Car sales in the U.S. mainland also saw a big decrease in April. Just 633,260 new cars and trucks were sold nationwide in April, eclipsing the previous low of 655,000 in Jan. 2009 during the Great Recession, according to Edmunds, a company that analyzes the U.S. auto industry.
Compared with April 2019, Edmunds reported that the numbers in the U.S. represent a year-over-year drop of 53 percent.
The major contributing factors for the auto industry’s woes are twofold, according to Edmunds. With the economy under lockdowns, many car dealerships have been unable to operate as normal, along with many other sectors. At the same time, the fallout from massive job losses, primarily in the private sector, have also dampened sales.
“Amid spiking unemployment and a volatile business climate, car shoppers have understandably been reluctant to take on new financial obligations. Fleet sales, meanwhile, have cratered due to the predictable reduction in rental-car demand, depriving automakers of another reliable revenue stream,” said Josh Sadlier, director of content strategy at Edmunds.
April was the worst month in the history of auto sales in Puerto Rico, affirmed GUIA President Ricardo M. García, noting that showrooms have been closed for more than two months, since the lockdown began in mid-March.
“In order to recover these million-dollar losses and volumes from previous years, it will take years, unless there is an immediate intervention by government to inject relief to consumers and to the more than 30,000 Puerto Rican families that make up and live on this industry,” García said.
“For unprecedented times, we need to take calculated, strategic and ‘out of the box’ measures that will take us on the road to recovery. Time continues to pass and the scenario becomes more complicated,” he added, saying that he continues to call on government support.
GUIA noted that its brands have customer service areas or call centers that provide consultation and assistance services to consumers. In addition, many dealers’ service centers have been open Monday through Friday. These centers are accepting customers with prior appointments, one at a time, and taking precautionary and social distancing measures.
Luxury Brands Revamp Web Presence
As the coronavirus crisis upended the auto industry, the Internet has increasingly become a focus of attracting consumers. Before the pandemic, only about 1 percent of U.S. vehicle sales were made online, which totaled $1.1 trillion in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The percentage was expected to continue growing in the coming years, with a projected annual growth of around 7 percent.
Around 50 percent of consumers were already reporting that they were willing to purchase a new vehicle entirely online, according to the Digital Commerce 360 Online Vehicle Shopper 2019 Survey. With the new normal forced upon us by the coronavirus, these numbers are now expected to increase.
To help spur sales, luxury brand Porsche has announced that it is fast-tracking its e-commerce strategy to meet growing customer demand for digital access. In the latest step, Porsche Cars North America has launched its new pre-owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicle search platform, Porsche Finder.
With the launch of the new platform, Porsche said it is streamlining and enhancing the customer’s ability to connect from home with one of the 192 U.S. Porsche dealerships and quickly find precisely the vehicle they’re looking for. The new platform includes optimized search filters for model and generation, vehicle equipment and packages, pricing options, dealer inventory search without Zip code, in addition to an expanded selection of interior and exterior vehicle colors.
“Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator to make the Porsche digital experience as stellar as our cars,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Providing seamless access to our products is a top priority in our existing e-commerce strategy, with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned vehicle search and purchase, which will follow down the road. For now, the new Porsche Finder platform for pre-owned vehicles will enhance the customer experience and greatly benefit our dealer partners.”
The porscheusa.com website that hosts Porsche Finder has been optimized to enable search on mobile and tablet devices, as consumer data shows that over 50 percent of users conduct vehicle searches on a mobile device, the company said.
Meanwhile, Acura will reveal the completely new second-generation Acura TLX sport sedan digitally on Thursday, May 28. The company is touting the new TLX will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history, with the Type S being the model’s performance pinnacle. The new TLX will make its public debut in a short film viewable at acura.com/2021-TLX.
Zero Percent Loans
Other auto brands are focusing on zero percent loans for “secure” customers.
BMW authorized dealers are offering zero percent interest, a bonus of up to $5,000 and no payments for the first three months, for qualified shoppers. Toyota authorized dealers are offering various bonuses, along with “free gasoline” for one year and “free maintenance” for life. Chrysler authorized dealers are offering up to $4,000 in discount, up to $250 in gasoline at Puma stations, “free maintenance” for two years and highway assistance for three years or up to 36,000 miles.
These are just some of the offers that car dealers are hoping to tempt buyers with.
“We’re seeing far more generous incentives and deals out there than we typically would for [the recent] Memorial Day weekend, and since more consumers might be looking at vehicles for summer road trips instead of airline travel, things might look up a bit for the industry,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights.
“We’re optimistic that sales could improve after the record lows we saw in April, but there’s still a layer of uncertainty around whether consumers will really show up en masse to shop given the severe effect that the pandemic has had on personal finances and the economy,” she said.
Their tips to research and buy a car safely from home include:
• Do your research online first.
• Establish your budget and shop around for financing.
• Get a trade-in appraisal and do research for comparisons.
• Get price quotes from different dealerships.
• Check out your local dealership’s inventory online to determine if they have your vehicle in stock. Due to the pandemic and shutdowns, some selections might be limited in terms of options and colors.
• Call, text or email the dealership to ask if they’re offering contactless test drives. Many are willing to drive vehicles to local shoppers’ homes for test drives while following social distancing measures such as wearing masks and sanitizing the vehicle fully before and after test drives.
• See what paperwork can be completed online, and whether home delivery is an option.
“If you know you’re in a financially stable enough position to purchase a new vehicle, and you aren’t super picky, now is a really good time to consider buying. Safety is obviously top of mind in the current situation, but the great news is that the entire car buying process can essentially be completed online and from the comfort of your own home,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights.
