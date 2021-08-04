The growth registered in self-employment, as well as informal or under-the-table employment - which is not reported or taxed - has become another reason why many employers are not finding the workers they need to fill job vacancies.

Although it is true that unemployment on the island increased dramatically due to the 2020 lockdown and commercial stoppage to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a year after the lockdown and the gradual reopening of the economy, the local labor supply has increased, but the demand for jobs hasn’t. The same pattern has been evidenced in the mainland U.S.

A former secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials), Ruy Delgado Zayas, partially attributed the situation to the unattractive wages on the island because workers “have realized that to generate good money, they do not have to be employed.

“In this year and a half of pandemic, people have realized that being employed is not the only way to achieve stability. Employment has become unattractive due to a lack of flexibility and low wages. People have learned that working on their own is a viable way to earn a living,” Delgado explained.

According to the DTRH Worker Group Survey, self-employment continues to gain ground in the labor market. For the period from July to April of fiscal year 2021, the number of self-employed individuals was approximately 174,000 workers, which reflected an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the same period in 2020. This is the highest figure on record since 2017.

“The problem is not the lack of labor, it is the lack of good jobs with attractive working conditions, so people are being forced to start their own businesses, work on their own or join the underground economy… They are not willing to stay as employees if it produces less than working on their own,” Delgado added.

Economist José Joaquín Villamil said in a previous interview that after the massive loss of jobs generated by business closures to mitigate the pandemic, underground economic activity - informal jobs - increased.

Villamil explained that prior to the coronavirus, the underground activity generated in Puerto Rico amounted to over $17 billion annually, which represents over 30 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). More than 27 cents of every dollar that enters the island’s economy comes from informal activities, he pointed out.

“That activity is expected to continue to increase. The crisis created the need to engage in informal activities. This includes any gardener, electrician, mechanic or person who offers a service, who does their work and does not pay contributions. It cannot be said that it is something temporary,” he said.

Impacting the Construction Sector

According to Umberto Donato, president of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, the increase in informal work mainly affects the construction industry, which in turn affects the reconstruction work on the island.

He explained that federally funded projects require certified payroll, and construction workers are not accepting jobs because they are generating more from non-taxable jobs, plus federal and state financial aid.

“We have a forecast that we will need 60,000 additional jobs for the reconstruction of the island and we see it getting complicated. It is becoming difficult for us to get labor because they prefer to stay out of the formal labor sector because the salary they would have to receive to equal what they enter between aid and odd jobs, would be much higher than what employers can pay,” he stated.

Donato explained that for example, a carpenter in the informal economy earns about $150 to $200 a day in cash, while a carpenter in the formal economy earns a wage of $15 an hour or $120 a day, from which about 30 percent in contributions is subtracted for a total of $80 per day.

“We are talking about the fact that they easily receive twice as much in the informal economy and to that are added traditional aid such as health, nutritional assistance and housing... and pandemic aid. They can receive between $20,000 and $40,000 more in aid. Outside of the formal economy, they receive the equivalent of $60,000 to $70,000, which an employer cannot match,” he asserted.

However, Delgado warned that if companies want to be attractive to workers again, just increasing the minimum wage is not enough. “They have to find a way to make the job attractive. Not only is it paying $8.50 or $40 more a week - that does not produce enthusiasm... They have to be flexible, reduce the working day, help with childcare, among many other things,” he said.