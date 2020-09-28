A productivity study prepared by Microsoft revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has triggered burnout among workers due to the lack of separation between life and work.
The company studied how productivity patterns on its Microsoft Teams platform have changed since the beginning of 2020. It surveyed more than 6,000 frontline and information workers in eight countries: Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, India, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Work Trend Index detailed that the feeling of exhaustion among employees has increased by 30 percent. In Brazil, 44 percent indicated that they feel more tired, compared to 31 percent of workers in the United States, and 10 percent in Germany.
Worldwide, employees state that concern about contracting coronavirus is the main element that generates stress in the workplace. This is followed by the lack of separation between life and employment, which for a third of the interviewees negatively impacts their well-being.
In addition, the company found that 30 percent of workers have not been provided with the technology or protective equipment by their employer for effective social distancing.
Likewise, by studying usage patterns in Teams, Microsoft found that users who are forced to work outside their hours have doubled. Chats after work hours or chats between 5:00 p.m. and midnight have also increased.
Of those surveyed, seven out of 10 people (70 percent) said that meditation has helped them reduce work-related stress. This figure increased to 83 percent for those who also care for their children or educate them from home.
