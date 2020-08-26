A more restrictive business closure would accelerate the disappearance of thousands of businesses that today are trying to adapt to the new economic reality and a hostile business environment, according to a study commissioned by the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym).

Assuming that 10,000 small businesses are affected by a new closure due to COVID-19, from one month and a half to two months, the potential loss would be $212.9 million; and if another 5,000 medium-sized businesses are affected as well—whose potential loss would be $816.4 million— the combined loss would be over $1 billion in that period, a figure similar to the losses recorded in the first closing.

According to a survey conducted by Inteligencia Económica, the problem worsens when 43.5 percent of small and midsize businesses (pymes by their Spanish acronym) see bankruptcy as a real option for their businesses if the economy fails to rebound.

Economist Gustavo Vélez, the founder of the firm, stated that this trend toward sales drops will result in a weakened ecosystem for retailers, which represent roughly 124,000 direct jobs. He estimated that 25 percent of these businesses, which currently reach 45,000 establishments, could be closed, or roughly 11,250 fewer commercial establishments and approximately 31,000 job losses directly.

New Restrictions for Businesses

Due to the continuing rise of coronavirus cases, new restrictions, which will be in place for at least three weeks, have been imposed by the government, which include the continuing curfew, a full lockdown on Sundays and a more extensive dry law.

A curfew is still in place and within the same timeframe. Residents and visitors may only leave their homes from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. That is, unless they are exempt from this limitation due to work or health reasons, people cannot be outside their residences from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Sundays, everyone must stay home unless they are essential workers; if they require health services, or if they are going to shop at the exempt businesses, such as drugstores, gas stations and supermarkets. In other words, there will be a 24-hour lockdown in place for most residents and activities.

Bars and other commercial establishments whose primary business model relies on the sale of alcoholic beverages shall remain closed until further notice.

Moreover, a dry law is still in place from Monday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and alcoholic beverages or liquors may not be sold anywhere on Sundays.

Retailers Hurting

“The [retail] sector cannot bear another closure. You have to review everything. Many business owners have already exhausted the aid they were provided during the pandemic—such as loans to retain payroll—and many private-sector employees have already exhausted their savings and the little aid that flowed from the government, especially the $1,200. Thousands of the newly unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis still try to receive unemployment benefits, since they could not overcome the endless lines to access them,” Vélez said.

“A second closure would weaken more businesses, causing bankruptcies, job losses and reduced revenues for the treasury and municipalities, which already face fiscal problems. It would open the space for Amazon and other digital sales companies to displace local commerce and delay the economy’s recovery, which depends more and more on local capital businesses,” he added.

For Vélez, the government should not continue to reverse openings with its executive orders because uncertainty is generated and consumer confidence is reduced, especially when the contagion narrative is very pessimistic.

“There is no way that the local economy can compensate for the three months that we remained closed. [We will] end this calendar year in negative 5 percent or 6 percent. We must drop the ambivalence. COVID is there and we need to do an intelligent, cooperative effort, not a sensationalist one,” he opined.

His statements were echoed by economist José J. Villamil, who believes that as time passes, the sales gaps between big and small businesses will become more apparent, in turn changing the market structure.

“We are going to end up with a more concentrated retail market. Pymes do not have the capital capacity or the assured supply chains like the large chains. In the long run, they will not be able to withstand the push, especially when both commercial and personal aid has already reached its end,” Villamil said.