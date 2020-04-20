Puerto Rico is entering its sixth week of an islandwide lockdown and curfew, and while health concerns over the coronavirus continue to be the priority, the private sector and the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) are raising their voices that the time has come to reopen the economy, little by little.
The Puerto Rico government’s Economic Task Force has forwarded various recommendations to Gov. Wanda Vázquez for reopening the economy in two-week phases.
Emilio Colón Zavala, who heads the task force, said considerations would include the risk of contagion—in which case “data driven” decisions are imperative—the number of employees and percentage in gross national producto (GNP) of each sector.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy has already said that it is time to reopen the economy in Puerto Rico, as the costs to the island’s struggling economy are mounting.
Among the sectors that should start to open are tourism, construction, real estate and professional-services firms, he indicated.
