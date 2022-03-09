Over the past few years, working women with school-age or younger children have been disproportionately negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) 2020 Risks that Matter (RTM) survey.
The report found that due to school and childcare facilities closures, mothers were three times more likely than fathers to take on the majority of unpaid care work. Conversely, RTM 2020 data showed that in cases where the father was unemployed, but the mother was employed, he did not complete any more household work.
Dynamics like these contribute to the ever-perpetuated myth that women are unfit for career promotions and senior leadership positions because of their inability to balance a full-time career with childrearing.
Burnout in the office
For women who remain in the workplace stress is at an all-time high.
According to McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2021 research, the burnout gap between women and men has nearly doubled in the past year. In 2021, 42% of women said they had been often or almost always burned out, compared to 32% a year before.
In addition to the burden of responsibilities and caretaking at home, women in the workplace play an essential role in mitigating burnout and fatigue for their colleagues – a phenomenon called “office housekeeping”.
“The role that they’re playing is really instrumental, frankly, to keep a lot of companies going. Women senior leaders do more to help their employees navigate work-life challenges, relative to their male peers. Similarly, they spend that additional time helping manage workloads, and they’re 60% more likely to be focusing on emotional support,” explained Alexis Krivkovich, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company.
Women’s emotional labor in the workplace is taken for granted. While almost 70% of companies agree that the work employees do to support employee well-being is extremely critical, less than a quarter actually recognize this work in formal evaluations, like performance reviews.
Women in senior leadership are outnumbered by men two to one, yet employees are equally likely to say that both women and men leaders have supported them in their careers. What this means is that women in senior leadership take on roughly double the mentorship and sponsorship load as men leaders do.
Steps forward
From a social policy perspective, government leaders should invest more in improving the quality of public childcare, education, and out-of-school support. According to the OECD, social policies to increase the length, and incentivizing the use of, fathers’ parental leave would also facilitate gender mainstreaming. Gender mainstreaming is a strategy of implementing public policies with a gender equality perspective at each stage in the process.
Companies need to ensure that they apply the same best practices across hiring and performance reviews, focusing on reducing bias in hiring. They also need to track representation throughout the company in order to determine at what rates women, and especially women of color, are being hired and promoted compared to other employees.
“Very often I hear from male leaders, ‘well I’m not sure if I’m the right person to support this woman of color because I don’t have that experience. I won’t know what it’s like to be a mother, to be Hispanic, in some cases to have a disability, or some other form of intersectionality as well’. And my answer’s always, ‘if you are a leader, you are the person, because if you don’t, then you leave all of that to someone else, and, disproportionately, what we see, to women,” said Krivkovich.
