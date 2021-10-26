This winter, WestJet is set to restore service and connectivity to more than 95 destinations across the airline's domestic, transborder, sun and international network as of December.
The restored service includes a weekly nonstop service between Toronto and San Juan, starting Dec. 18.
"As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer. "We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests."
"These investments demonstrate our commitment to restoring routes and connectivity to communities across Canada," continued Weatherill. "Travel advisories are evolving in real-time and it is critical that policies implemented prior to the widespread availability of vaccines are recalibrated to accelerate Canada's economic recovery and to reflect the new fully-vaccinated travel journey."
