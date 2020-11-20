Walmart announced that over 45 local suppliers, including 12 women-led companies, will have the opportunity to sell their merchandise in the chain's stores around the island as a result of its third edition of the Open Call Puerto Rico, a program that has the objective of to support the growth of entrepreneurs who grow or manufacture products locally.
The news was confirmed by Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs for Walmart Puerto Rico, who said: "we continue to strongly promote Puerto Rico companies and continue to expand the annual purchase of local products to achieve our commitment to increase this investment by an additional $20 million by 2023."
Currently, more than 80 percent of the merchandise sold in Walmart, Supermercados Amigo, and Sam’s Club stores on the island is harvested, manufactured, elaborated or distributed in Puerto Rico, which represents an annual investment of approximately more than $1.6 billion.
Moreover, of the 45 local suppliers that will do business with the stores on the island as a result of the Open Call Puerto Rico, two of the local suppliers that have relationships with the company will export their products to stores in the U.S. mainland.
These companies are: Antenas del Caribe, which will export its products to stores in Florida, Texas, and California; and Bettina Cosmetics, which will continue expanding its chain in the U.S. market with a skincare product.
"We are proud that our suppliers are developing and that their products are successful on the shelves of our stores. We will continue to work closely with them to provide all the support they need," said Jennifer Garland, Purchasing director for Walmart Puerto Rico.
She added that another benefit that Walmart offers to local suppliers is that their products and services will be identified with the "Hecho Aquí, para ti" (Made Here, For You) seal, exclusive to the chain to promote their consumption among customers.
Among the variety of merchandise that was presented by local businessmen who participated in the Open Call Puerto Rico this year are: drinks and spirits, coffee, desserts, fresh cuts, chemical products, personal care creams, books and surgical masks, some of which will be sold under the chain's private labels, Marketside and Great Value.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges and we continue steadily in our efforts to continue supporting local entrepreneurs to contribute to the socioeconomic development and well-being of the communities in Puerto Rico through the creation and retention of jobs and the promotion of commercial activity ," Mercado said, referring to the fact that this year the Open Call was carried out virtually so as not to interrupt the initiative.
