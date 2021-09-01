With Puerto Rico’s tourism industry continuing to boast strong numbers, a group of owners and operators of independent rental properties have established an alliance to represent the interests of this growing segment.
Viva Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Alliance (VPR) unites and represents the short-term rentals tourism segment. According to organizers, VPR will give a voice to its diverse membership by providing formal representation, education and resources for these types of accommodations – seeking to provide quality hospitality to guests, as well as owner satisfaction. An important part of the VPR mission is identifying and implementing best practices to rent responsibly and enhance the traveler experience – to inspire travelers to discover and fall in love with Puerto Rico, and everything the island has to offer.
VPR is a coalition of professional independent rental property owners and managers and other tourism-related business owners and service providers. Founders Rene Acosta, owner/administrator of Martineau Belle Playa, and Alma Bair, CEO of Paradise Villas & Vacations, formed the alliance to fill a need for adequate representation of this growing economic sector.
“As shared by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), the independent rental market has been growing steadily with an increase of 235 percent over the last five years and now make up 40 percent of lodging demand in Puerto Rico. In addition, the changes in traveler behavior, motivated by the pandemic, and the search for privacy and security, took independent rentals to another level,” Acosta said.
VPR will provide a voice in discussions about the industry, its laws, regulations and any issues affecting independent rentals. In addition to professional owners and managers of short-term accommodations - including studios, apartments, houses, villas and other unique rentals - VPR will accept other tourism-related business owners who support this growing market.
“It is imperative that the short-term rentals in our alliance are registered with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company – and have been assigned a formal ID number. The taxes collected are critical to the growth of the tourism economy,” Bair explained.
VPR was formed through a collaborative process with the Vacation Rental Management Association, an international organization founded in 1985 that advances the vacation rental industry through education, information, networking, research and advocacy.
As part of their work, the two organizations will host a reception for visiting Puerto Rico mayors at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Austin, Texas on Aug. 31, 2021. Organizers said the reception will provide visiting mayors the opportunity to understand the positive economic impact of this tourism segment and learn new travel trends.
“We are here to support the tourism economy, travel leaders and government policy makers, by hosting discussions on best practices, sharing resources and continuing to grow this evolving industry,” Bair said.
To join Viva Puerto Rico, register at https://www.vivapralliance.com/registration. Membership is free for 2021.
‘Astounding’ Pace of Tourism Recovery
Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico continues to tout the sector’s strong recovery after the immediate impact of COVID-19.
The data shows that June and July’s lodging demand pushed the year-to-date lodging demand beyond all records, with the most hotel demand since before Hurricane Maria and the highest rental demand ever. But in addition to record-setting demand, July’s average daily hotel rate of $276 was 46 percent higher than in 2019.
Data from STR and AirDNA, two companies that track data in the hospitality sector, show nearly $750 million in lodging revenue in the first six months of the year, 24 percent higher than 2019, the year Puerto Rico welcomed the most visitors to the island. Based on the reported data, Puerto Rico’s return is far outpacing other U.S. states and territories. Tourism Economics finds that in June, Puerto Rico’s travel spending was 28 percent higher than in 2019.
The island’s performance is closely tied to the investment of federal resources in the recovery of the tourism industry, according to Discover Puerto Rico. For example, the DMO’s marketing campaigns has been generated from CARES Act and CDBG-DR dollars. Tourism data provider Adara has been monitoring when consumers are exposed to media using the federal resources and subsequent bookings. Adara reported that year-to-date, more than $558.8 million in lodging has been booked after consumers were exposed to the marketing efforts funded by the CARES Act (COVID-19 Economic Relief) and CDBG-DR (Disaster Recovery).
