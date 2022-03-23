Technology consulting firm Activate estimated that in 2021 e-sports in the US would have more viewers than every professional sports league but the National Football League (NFL). Activate’s estimation was that there were going to be some 84 million e-sports viewers, which was higher than the 79 million Major League Baseball (MLB) has, or the 63 million National Basketball Association (NBA) musters. That is still below the 141 million NFL viewers.
Market and consumer data analyst Statista, on its part, estimated the e-sports market at $947 billion in 2020, and projected $1,617 billion by 2024. As it stands now, the e-sports, or video games industry, has already surpass the recombined revenues of the music and film industries.
In Puerto Rico alone, e-sports, also known as “cybersports,” is a more than $50 million a year industry from direct sales, events and related activities, according to José Julio Aparicio, co-founder of Red Rooster, Puerto Rico’s e-sports team, and co-producer of Winter Clash 2022, Puerto Rico’s e-fighting games tournament.
“This is a new and up-coming industry in Puerto Rico that has been developing in an organic form without any government assistance or incentive,” said Aparicio. “Events like this [Winter Clash 2022] have always very well received and are economically successful… and this is without any, or very little government support. Imagine if we did receive it.”
According to Aparicio, 74 percent of all homes in Puerto Rico have at least one gaming console, and 64 percent have at least two consoles.
“This is fertile ground to develop the industry,” assured Aparicio while admitting there is a possibility for some form of government incentive. “E-sports are included in Puerto Rico’s Incentives Code, but it only says ‘e-sports’… there are no regulations to specify what activities or events qualify for the incentives. We don’t know if the incentives are for the development of video games, for events like this… there is no indication on how the incentives should be used.”
In an analysis memorandum prepared by consulting firm Inteligencia Económica, it is stated that current circumstances, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic “it is necessary to look for new ways to innovate in the entertainment industry to increase economic activity and government revenues.”
The document, titled “High economic potential for the e-sports industry,” Puerto Rico could become an industry leader “if it takes advantage of the new global economic and social conditions, and if it promotes the development of this industry using its current regulations.”
“After the pandemic cancelled all sports, the eyes of the world turned to video games. So we proposed then governor Wanda Vázquez to expeditly approve the necessary regulations given the emergency created by the pandemic. Unfortunately, the regulations were not approved,” Aparicio deplored.
The gaming aficionado speculated that, once the incentives are specifically defined –and having 74 percent of homes with at least one game console– the conditions for success are given.
When questioned how Puerto Rico compares with other countries in Latin American in the development of this industry, Aparicio said “the island is player” but is behind the Dominican Republic.
“In Latin America the Dominican Republic is number one. They are ahead of us because they are already in the process of turning e-sports into ‘a national interest,’” said Aparicio, quoting from a Dominican newspaper covering the filing of a bill stating as public policy the government’s intention “to guarantee a public commitment with the maintenance, protection and construction of the infrastructure need for such endeavor.”
The bill also seeks gamers be considered as professional athletes and receive the same classification within the DR’s General Sports Law 356-05.
In the meantime, it wasn’t until last week that the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation (DRD, for its Spanish acronym) informed Aparicio it will be developing regulations for e-sports, including how much time should be played, training and exercises, and other conditions.
For Aparicio, part of the problem is that e-sports are currently regulated by the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission.
“Originally, the Gaming Commission was to regulate all betting activities on the island, and e-sports were included in that. But the whole thing is counterintuitive because e-sports are mainly a family event,” argued Aparicio while assuring conversations are already underway to separate the e-sports from the Gaming Commission.
“We at Red Rooster do not promote betting in e-sports,” said Aparicio, who did not reject –totally– such possibility.
For the last two or three years, there has been an e-sports association in Puerto Rico organized under the bylaws and regulations of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) committee on the New Economy. This association and the PRCC emphasize on working with the government to achieve the necessary structuring of the industry.
Where the money is
Aparicio coincided with his fellow gamer Frankie López, long-time promoter of the gaming community, in that the real money is to be made in the developing of the video games themselves and producing them.
“This is not just about the events, which are very important, but also about having the companies that develop the video games because they don’t just develop it, they sell it, they include ads in the game itself,” Aparicio said.
In order to get to that level, Puerto Rico also has to promote education in the technical fields associated to the industry. But, as of today, only three academic institutions offer programs in design and development of video games, Atlantic University College and NUC University and the Inter American University.
By contrast, the bill already under consideration in the Dominican Republic would order the ministries of Education, Higher Education and Science and Technology to include e-sports in the physical education curriculums in public and private schools to develop the skills and interests of students on the activity.
Tournaments and different level competitions also offer a possibility for increased government revenues.
“This kind of event [Winter Clash 2022] is produced to be an in person venue, even though it could cost a lot less if we were to do it online, because it is more effective. Aside from the fact that these events generate more direct jobs, which benefits the economy in general, they also attract more sponsors, particularly in a post-pandemic scenario… people, families have been cooped-up for too long and they yearn for activities outside their homes,” Aparicio argued.
But this events not only attract the gaming family. They also attract people from abroad for international tournaments and competitions.
As a matter of fact, the League of Legends World Championship, an annual tournament hosted by Riot Games which pits the best League of Legends eSports players against each other to win an enormous prize pool, attracted a record 73.86 million concurrent viewers at its peak.
The event took place in Reykjavik, Iceland, and, while it was heavily mediated by the effects of the pandemic, the fact is that is poses a great opportunity for tourism and destination marketing.
“The Puerto Rico Tourism Company continues to bet on tourism for the resurgence of the island’s economy,” said Irmaris Arocho, Chief Marketing Officer for the PRTC.
“We are committed in supporting emerging creative enterprises, in areas such as video games and gaming, to position Puerto Rico as a technological and gaming destination,” Arocho added.
According to the Tourism executive, the company’s focus is to develop the sports tourism segment, including e-sports, surfing, paddle boarding and athleticism among other sports.
The PRTC signed last year a strategic alliance with Red Rooster to sponsor three of its events that would promote Puerto Rico into a more competitive position among similar destinations in the region.
