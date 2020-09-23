The video game industry continues to make gains and has become one of the most lucrative worldwide with over $148.8 billion in revenues, representing year-on-year growth of 7.2 percent compared with 2018.
According to the most recent report by Newzo, an intelligence firm dedicated to analyzing eSports and video games, the earnings respond to the three main platforms in the video game industry: mobile devices, personal computers (PCs) and gaming consoles.
The most lucrative sector is mobile, which generated profits of $68.2 billion, 46 percent of the global business. It is followed by consoles, which between software and hardware sales generated a total of $45.3 billion, equivalent to 30 percent of the industry’s profits. Third, there are PC games, which generated $35.3 billion, 24 percent of the total. The sector that experienced the most growth is that of smartphone games, with a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent in earnings, while the consoles sector grew by 7.3 percent.
Latin America is the region with the highest growth with 8.9 percent. However, it is still the region that represents the smallest business globally, with just 4 percent of the total. The region where almost half of the profits come from is Asia-Pacific—which includes key markets such as Japan, Australia, India and China—with 48 percent of the global total, while North America—the United States and Canada—generated 26 percent of profits, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) contributed 22 percent.
In Puerto Rico, this industry is in full swing, both for gamers and video game developers.
“Here, small leagues and groups of gamers are being organized; I have been seeing it for 14 years, which is how long I have been in this industry. There is a new generation of gamers and the one that grew up with Nintendo. Puerto Rico is very advanced in this market and there is Puerto Rican talent who is living off this,” said Frankie “Hambo” López, moderator at the TV show “Yo soy un gamer.”
According to him, this constantly evolving market is very lucrative and continues to grow by leaps and bounds to become a multibillion-dollar industry.
“A gamer that competes with others worldwide and spends about six hours a day, can earn between $4,000 and $7,000 per month if they are hard on the competitions. Moreover, this industry is making more money than Hollywood and music. These games are very similar to making a movie, so you need programmers, illustrators, graphic artists, movement recording experts and whoever grabs the voices, as well as the marketing and advertising department, so there is a lot of opportunity at a professional level,” López stated.
First Video Game School
Aware of the enormous potential of this industry for business development and job creation, a group of experts in technology and artificial intelligence came together to open the first nonprofit school in Puerto Rico focused on this entertainment sector.
Cesar Cabrera, president of eSTREAM Academy, said that it took three years to develop the school, opened last August online, and they expect to provide in-classroom lessons after the pandemic. “A board was created with 14 experts on the matter and we have a collaboration with the Polytechnic University. What we want is for kids to be motivated to pursue this career, which has well-paid jobs,” he said.
“There are dozens of jobs related to gaming and, in the case of players, they can earn six-figure salaries annually,” Cabrera asserted.
The Academy focuses on high school students and offers specialized courses in technology and finance, among other subjects, that are learned as students delve into games and the use of AI.
“Students create these games while applying science, psychology, engineering, math, Spanish, history, graphic arts… They learn design, video game development, programming, coding, virtual reality and augmented reality. Each student designs their study program together with a counselor, in addition to specialized courses in technology and gaming,” Cabrera explained.
