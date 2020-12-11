Viatris Inc. today announced additional details of its previously disclosed multi-year global restructuring initiative, which includes closing its facility in Caguas. The number of jobs to be lost was not disclosed by the company.
Viatris' initiative is intended to reduce the company's cost base by at least $1 billion by the end of 2024 or sooner, with a significant portion of the reduction expected to be achieved within the first two years, the company said.
To date, Viatris expects to optimize its commercial capabilities and enabling functions, and close, downsize or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are deemed to be no longer viable either due to surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in its product portfolio toward more complex products.
As a result, Viatris expects that up to 20 percent of its global workforce of approximately 45,000 may be impacted upon completion of the restructuring initiative. The company will maintain an extensive overall employee base and global manufacturing network that aligns with its go-forward operations.
Viatris is also announcing today five of the Initial Facility Impacts sites that will be impacted:
Its oral solid dose manufacturing facilities in Morgantown, West Virginia; Baldoyle, Ireland and Caguas, Puerto Rico; and its Unit 11 and Unit 12 active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities in India.
In addition, the divestiture of the company's injectables manufacturing site in Poland was recently completed.
The closures and workforce reductions at the impacted manufacturing sites announced today are expected to occur in phases over the next few years.
Viatris CEO Michael Goettler said, "Viatris has a tremendous opportunity to impact healthcare in a sustainable way through a focus on access and empowering patients worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. The actions we are announcing today are consistent with our commitment to optimally design our new company to operate efficiently. This initiative is part of Viatris' roadmap to ensure we can maximize long-term value creation for shareholders and for all stakeholders, including the patients and customers we serve."
