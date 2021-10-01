Rafael Rojas sell avocados and garlic on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct 1, 2021. A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts today in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation. The new currency tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than $25 until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. >AP/Ariana Cubillos)