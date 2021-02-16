The Puerto Rico Parador Owners Association reported record occupancy rates on Valentine's Day weekend, adding that they extended their offers and lovers' packages throughout February.
Valentine's Day was Sunday, followed by Monday, the Day of Illustrious Puerto Ricans, creating a long weekend of up to four days. The association's paradors, or inns, were in optimal conditions to receive hundreds of couples and families -local and foreign- during this weekend.
“The occupancy rate in the inns located on the coast was over 99 percent. At Combate Beach Resort, we filled all available rooms. For now, we operate at 77 percent of the room capacity, which allows us to assure our guests compliance with health and safety protocols in public areas,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, co-owner of the Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo.
The same enthusiasm was observed in the mountains, according to Jun Ramos, president of the Association and owner of the Villas Sotomayor parador in Adjuntas. “We were full from Friday to Monday and several families chose to camp on our farm. They came to enjoy nature, our two restaurants, horseback riding, and the outdoor agritourism offer that we have," Ramos added.
Guánica 1929, El Buen Café, Palmas de Lucía, and Mauna Caribe reported an occupancy of up to 100 percent from Friday to Monday. The quality and location of these paradors, together with their all-inclusive packages and the attractions around them, place them among locals' favorites.
Ángel Rodríguez, co-owner of the Boquemar parador, said that the town of Boquerón was “very busy," and they filled the 68 rooms they are using to capacity. “We observed many couples celebrating and responsibly enjoying the beach and the restaurants in the town. This is the type of tourism that paradors promote." he stated.
Paradors contribute to the marketing efforts of the Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico, the island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO); and they are optimistic about the local tourism industry's recovery. “The pace of reservations for January and February indicates the possibility of a positive summer season for paradors,” added Xavier A. Ramírez, leader of the Association's marketing committee.
“We appreciate the trust that Puerto Ricans place in the association's paradors, and we are observing a sustained increase in U.S. tourists. We offer a high quality, safe and healthy product, with very affordable and competitive rates throughout the Caribbean," said Claire Ruiz, general manager of the El Faro parador in Aguadilla.
At the end of March is Holy Week, one of the busiest seasons for domestic tourism; and the owners of paradors indicate that they are ready to receive hundreds of Puerto Rican families, locals, and residents of the U.S. mainland, many of whom enjoy their spring breaks in Puerto Rico.
For that week, they recommend booking in advance and during weekdays, when there are usually fewer people and the rates are lower. They mentioned that from Sunday, March 28, to Wednesday, March 31, they have discount offers in all the inns of the Association, and there are spaces available.
“Even if the children have classes, the family can plan an‘ educational vacation,' since our paradors have modern and high-capacity internet systems. We are families serving other families in the world," Ramírez affirmed.
