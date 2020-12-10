Francisco J. Rodríguez-Castro, president and CEO of Birling Capital, LLC., described the current situation of market behavior as the best time to look at Puerto Rico shares.

This is due to federal financial aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, which ensured that the banks did not have substantial losses in delinquent payments, and the hope that there will be a vaccine and with it the beginning of the economic recovery worldwide.

“The stock market is betting on the vaccine and the stocks that were most depressed during the COVID-19 pandemic are being bought. The market is at a record level. The optimism surrounding vaccines is now the driving force behind the overall market behavior. There is also a greater possibility of a new stimulus package of $908 billion that takes effect before the end of the year, which will make the markets have more hope,” Rodríguez-Castro explained.

The Birling Capital Puerto Rico Stock Index (Bcprsi) is a market value-weighted index composed of five companies with headquarters and main business on the island. This index analyzes how the shares of each of the companies have performed since the pandemic began.

The analysis carried out until December 4 showed that in the Bcprsi index, the Grupo Triple-S achieved a yield of 134.20 percent; First Bancorp. (FBP), 110.80 percent; Popular, Inc. (BPOP), 108.30 percent; OFG Bancorp (OFG), 89.05 percent, and Evertec, Inc. (EVTC), 92.07 percent.

On whether it is the ideal time to analyze Puerto Rico's shares, economist Antonio Fernós Sagebién agreed with a hopeful stance, but stressed that caution must be maintained because the market outlook remains uncertain.

“It is always a good time to look at the environment in the stock market and orient yourself, but you have to keep in mind that the process is highly variable in the markets. Nobody knows what will happen in Puerto Rico in the coming months. The markets are optimistic, but everything can change within hours or days," said Fernós Sagebién, who is also an associate professor of Economic and Administrative Sciences of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus.

According to data provided by Birling Capital, in the last 30 days Puerto Rico has ranked fifth on the list of jurisdictions with the highest increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States. The first corresponds to California with an increase of 361.40 percent, followed by New York with 202.30 percent, New Jersey with 179 percent, Pennsylvania with 155 percent, and Puerto Rico with an increase of 53.56 percent.

These statistics put into perspective, according to Rodríguez-Castro, that the world and U.S. equity markets have been closing with mixed results, as many investors have taken a more cautious stance due to the rise of COVID-19, and restrictions related to the pandemic result in a severe economic impact.

“Data on contagion and death do not necessarily capture the reality of developed countries, so care must be taken when interpreting the data. For example, in Haiti few cases of COVID-19 are reported, but it must be because tests are not being done. The effect itself can bring more caution when investing, because there will be sectors that have been hit very hard and we do not know if they will recover in the short, medium or long term,” Fernós Segabién explained.

The professor pointed out that before evaluating any type of investment in the stock market, people must be well oriented and understand that they may be risking 100 percent of the invested capital.

“You have to take a good look at the risks. The best investor is the one who is informed. None of these potential returns are guaranteed. To invest, you have to be cold-blooded with the ups and downs of the market because there are going to be ups and downs. It is always good to look at past returns and analyze the capacity to generate future income and what are the inherent risks to invest,” he stressed about the lack of guarantee of future performance of the shares.

Fernós Segabién also recommended professional guidance and assessing the level of risk that investors who have various instruments to invest are willing to face, which depend on the size of the loss that they are willing to tolerate.

“There are different tools to invest seeking diversification. For that, my recommendation is a financial advisor to explain and help you decide how much money to invest, goals, and indicators," he said.

More Aid Underway

U.S. equity markets have been making a comeback. Congressional discussions of the new stimulus plan are gaining momentum, and several influential professional associations —including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce— say they are concerned about permanent damage to the U.S. economy if a stimulus is not approved before the end of the year. That entity and 25 other associations wrote to the leaders of the House and Senate asking for immediate help.

However, Rodríguez-Castro said that according to the firm's analysis, more than 33 percent of all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are failing, another 60 percent fear they do not have enough capital, and 55 percent fear that they will not recover to pre-virus levels.

"As COVID-19 cases increase throughout the country, the stimulus is more necessary than ever," he said.

He added that because markets are often forward-priced, the general feeling is that the overall economic outlook during 2021 will improve as COVID-19 vaccines become widely available.