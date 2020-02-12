In recent years, Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem and investment environment have experienced notable changes—such as with the rise of exportation, a booming tourism economy and various tax incentives to boost economic activity and job creation. Due to diversifying trends in multiple sectors, and changing demographics, it is imperative for Puerto Rico-based companies to adapt and incorporate strategic planning that will not only result in a more robust portfolio, but will also aid in the process of slowing down a mass exodus of local professionals.
V2A, short for Vision to Action, is a San Juan-based professional services firm with more than a decade of experience in helping companies define and achieve their goals by targeting key areas of business development: strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, organizational planning, operations, project management, sales and marketing.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL visited V2A’s headquarters at suite 401 in District View Plaza on Fernández Juncos avenue in San Juan to meet with directors Graciela Salcedo, Roberto Jiménez, Juan González, Manuel Calderón and Xavier Diví, Analytics/Insights manager, to delve into the company’s client base, expansion process and recipe for success.
The company was established in 2004 with the idea of revolutionizing corporate culture in order to bolster economic growth. According to Calderón, V2A works with a variety of industries and different types of services, such as telecommunications, banking, insurance, health care, nonprofit organizations, utilities, consumer goods, life sciences and more.
Specifically, 30 percent of V2A’s client base offer financial services, 25 percent hail from the public sector, 15 percent provide consumer goods, 10 percent work in life sciences, 10 percent are nonprofits, and the remaining 10 percent come from various other sectors.
Regarding V2A’s most requested services, 30 percent are strategic planning, 20 percent are organizational planning, 20 percent are operations, 15 percent are sales and marketing and 10 percent are support in mergers and acquisitions.
The company also creates a series of reports containing information on the banking industry, as well as industry knowledge and insights, some available to the public and others curated for its members. The company collects data from multiple reliable sources, from the public and private sectors, and offer a comprehensive analysis to showcase financial trends.
“We want to let the people of Puerto Rico know things that perhaps are not talked about regularly or that are discussed with little depth. When we encounter databases with available information that allows us to arrive at conclusions for certain issues that are relevant to Puerto Rico, then we analyze them. This helps the people understand where we stand,” Divi explained. Moreover, they hope these reports prompt people to become more engaged and make educated business or investment decisions.
Quality Over Further Expansion
After 15 years in the local market, V2A opened offices in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, and the city of Miami last year. However, the Puerto Rican company had been working on projects in both cities for years before formally opening their offices.
“We have been doing work outside of Puerto Rico for 10 years. We were doing projects in Miami probably as early as 2013 or 2014,” Calderón said. González added that they had been managing projects for the Dominican Republic between 2012 and 2013, and later between 2016 and 2018.
All in all, V2A employs approximately 50 people with different educational backgrounds. 80 percent of these work in Puerto Rico and the remaining 20 percent are spread out between the other two offices.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked the directors if there were additional plans for expansion in the near future. They replied that, while that may be an option, they prefer to focus on their current endeavors.
“Our growth strategy is an organic strategy, where the most important thing is not to overlook the quality of the service we provide. We don’t believe in exponential growth that could jeopardize the quality of our work… We will grow in an organized way,” González affirmed.
Meanwhile, Jiménez said, “we are a company that remains based here and with these investment projects, [expanding] requires time, requires investment, and requires the development of those markets. We want to provide support and care to the Dominican Republic, to bring that office to another level, as with the office in Florida. Once those are at a stage that allows for growth in those markets, then definitively.”
Satisfied Employees, Prosperous Business
The company officials also stressed V2A’s mission to provide well-paid job opportunities and career development to local professionals who reside on the island or had emigrated for study or work.
Calderón estimated that in recent years, 50 percent of their recruits already lived in Puerto Rico and the other 50 percent had relocated but wanted to return to the island.
“We make an effort to attract talent that left to study outside of Puerto Rico but who want to contribute to the island, and they find in us a good alternative where they see the potential to grow professionally, to be exposed to various industries. We give them growth opportunities, training and expose them to challenging and interesting projects,” Salcedo asserted.
V2A has also made fomenting a warm, friendly environment for its employees a priority, with Kincentric naming the company as one of Puerto Rico’s best employers in 2018 and 2019. Their motto, Salcedo said, is “work hard, play hard.”
Their open-concept office has a gaming area with “foosball” and ping-pong tables, individual lockers for employees, large windows with a view of Condado, a comfortably furnished eating area, and a customizable calendar where employees can share ideas for community engagement.
According to Calderón, employees sometimes bring their children or pets as well. This, the directors claim, boosts productivity and worker engagement and allows employees to feel valued by their employers.
So, what should companies do to replicate V2A’s success?
“They must continue working on the things that make Puerto Rico more competitive because, in the end, these teams of young adults graduated from good universities with technical degrees in engineering, statistics, finance… and they just want good jobs—interesting jobs that are meaningful and allow them to keep growing,” Jiménez said.
“[Employees] want to have time to contribute to their communities and enjoy the riches of Puerto Rico, but they also want a job where they can really learn. We have to keep making Puerto Rico more competitive so that there can be more companies, which in turn provide more opportunities,” he added.
