U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a 24th Supplemental Executive Order that eases restrictions put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending some evictions until July 30, raising the passenger limits on taxis and allowing patrons to sit at the bar in restaurants and clubs.
Eviction suspension: The new directive amends the restrictions placed on landlord-tenant actions in the 21st Supplemental Order of January 27, 2021, regarding evictions, which will be suspended until at least July 30, 2021.
To qualify for the eviction suspension, tenants must meet three criteria:
They are being evicted for financial reasons or non-payment of rental fees.
They have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
They have a pending Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) Application with the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority.
Taxi passenger limits: The change to the passenger limits for taxis – which also includes safaris, taxi vans and limousines – amends the 22nd Supplemental Order issued on March 1, 2021, allows those vehicle-for-hire services to raise their passenger limits from 50 percent of permitted capacity to 75 percent of permitted capacity.
Masks must be worn by the driver and all passengers at all times; if all the passengers in the taxicab or safari are of the same family or group, the taxicab or safari may exceed the limitation on capacity.
Restaurants and bars: The removal of the restriction against restaurant, bar and club patrons sitting at the bar amends the 21st Supplemental Order allows customers to have a seat at the bar; however, congregating and standing around a bar and the bar counter area still is prohibited.
Alcohol or food can be served only to patrons who are seated at designated seats at the bar counter. Designated and assigned seats at the bar counters must be placed so that each party is at least 4 feet away from any other party or table.
Seated patrons, whether seated at a table or at the bar counter, may order food, or alcohol, or both, so long as they are seated at a designated seating area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.