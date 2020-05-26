U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has eased restrictions on bars and restaurants and allowed restaurants to cater to dine-in patrons and permit bars to reopen starting today, under certain conditions.
Restaurants can offer dine-in service at 50 percent capacity or 50 customers, whichever is less. They also must place tables at least six feet apart and not accept parties any larger than six people, and bars also must space barstools six feet apart.
All servers and other employees of bars and restaurants must wear facial coverings, and the establishments must provide proper hygiene and sanitization stations for employees and patrons.
“Generally our guidelines follow those of the CDC and the National Restaurant Association,” Bryan said. “By opening prior to our relaxation of the leisure travel restrictions, we hope to give these establishments an opportunity to properly outfit their establishments and to recall their staff to prepare for the return of visitors to the territory.”
The highly tourism-dependent U.S. jurisdiction had already reopened its beaches several weeks ago.
Since the coronavirus crisis began in March, about 8,074 people have filed for unemployment in the USVI. Around 1,260 small businesses there have received funds under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.