In an effort to mitigate the growing spread of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered all beaches to be closed at 4 p.m. for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and all bars are ordered to stop serving, and alcohol sales Territory-wide are to end at 11 p.m. until further notice.
The governor also has instituted stricter measures for travelers who enter the USVI, especially those from the U.S. mainland who are from high-infection states.
"This long weekend presents a real and very valid concern for us, as it is traditionally a time where Virgin islanders get together at the beaches and at community events to celebrate Emancipation Day on July 3 and Independence Day on July 4,” Bryan said. “We continue to have instances of individuals not following the social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Health, not adhering to the restrictions on mass gatherings and not wearing their facial coverings in public places.
“Just one errant carrier can wreak havoc on our delicate health care system by creating dozens of infections,” he said. “Going into this long holiday weekend, we have taken some pre-emptive measures to help reduce the recurrence of these types of incidents, particularly at our bars and at the beaches.”
Effective Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, all beaches in the USVI will be closed at 4 p.m. daily and must be vacated by then. The beaches will reopen at 6 a.m.
The governor said he is mindful of residents who exercise at the beaches and who go there for a respite from the stress and depression caused by the COVID-19 spread and resurgence. “This is almost the fourth month now that we’re dealing with this virus. People are starting to get depressed and being locked up all weekend, that’s not either in terms of mental health,” Bryan said. “That was the logic behind 4 o’clock, to give families an opportunity to take their kids to the beach, get a little dip and go home.”
Starting Thursday, July 2 – and until further notice – all bars must close by midnight until 6 a.m. the following day. They also are restricted from serving any drinks after 11 p.m until 8 a.m. the following day.
Also until further notice, stores are prohibited from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.
“This is not for the weekend; this is until further notice. That means until we start to see a decrease in the spread of what is going on in the states,” Bryan said. “As a reminder, wear your mask when you go into an establishment. Wear your mask when you’re not taking a drink. This is for your safety. We all know how alcohol has an effect on the inhibitions of humans. Please, wear your mask."
Travelers and Visitors
Bryan also is instituting a 14-day quarantine for people who are arriving from high infections rate states, such as Texas and Florida.
Visitors will have to produce COVID-19 test results that were taken within 72 hours of their arrival that show they are negative. If they don’t do that, they will have the option of taking a COVID-19 test upon their arrival and must stay in quarantine until they get results that they are negative. Visitors who don’t take the test must quarantine for 14 days.
“We’re putting together the list of states that will be there, most definitely Texas is one of them, and Florida, as they are certainly starting to spike at this point,” Bryan said.
