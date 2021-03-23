U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during his weekly press briefing that he is working with other governors to proactively urge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift its “No Sail Order” and allow the Cruise Lines to resume passenger operations in the United States.
The USVI is an important cruise destination in the Caribbean, as is Old San Juan in Puerto Rico.
Bryan said he and other government entities with a stake in the cruise industry met virtually two weeks ago with all of the cruise line executives and the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association to discuss the return of cruise lines in the U.S.
“The meeting was very cordial, but it was apparent that the principals were not optimistic about the return of cruise travel to U.S. waters,” Bryan said. “We have decided to take a more proactive approach to the return of cruise ships and have issued a national appeal to the president to issue the regulations for cruise travel from the CDC. We, as well as 15 other states, have felt the economic pressure of the cessation of cruise travel in the U.S.”
The USVI government official said he is working with the other governors to draft a letter to President Biden asking for the new rules and regulations for cruising and for a potential sail date.
“We have been waiting on these rules and regulations since last year, when cruise travel was banned in the United States,” Bryan said.
